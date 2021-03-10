Celtics’ Marcus Smart says he’ll likely play Thursday vs. Nets in Brooklyn

Celtics guard Marcus Smart, who has been sidelined since suffering a calf sprain in the fourth quarter of a Jan. 30 game against the Lakers, took part in Wednesday’s practice and said he will likely play against the Nets Thursday.

“It felt great,” Smart said. “Today was my first day to really get out there and play five-on-five and contact and really press it to the limit to see. It felt really good.”

Smart missed 18 games with the injury, and the Celtics went 9-9 without him, a mark that was made more respectable thanks to their four-game winning streak before the All-Star break. He will have a minutes restriction after he returns.