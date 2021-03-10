Celtics’ Marcus Smart says he’ll likely play Thursday vs. Nets in Brooklyn

Celtics guard Marcus Smart, who has been sidelined since suffering a calf sprain in the fourth quarter of a Jan. 30 game against the Lakers, took part in Wednesday’s practice and said he will likely play against the Nets Thursday.
“It felt great,” Smart said. “Today was my first day to really get out there and play five-on-five and contact and really press it to the limit to see. It felt really good.”
Smart missed 18 games with the injury, and the Celtics went 9-9 without him, a mark that was made more respectable thanks to their four-game winning streak before the All-Star break. He will have a minutes restriction after he returns.
“He’s a good player,” coach Brad Stevens said. “He’s a guy that knows how to play, plays at both ends of the court, makes us better at both ends of the court, so obviously that’s going to help a ton.”
Second-year wing Romeo Langford, who has been sidelined all year after undergoing offseason wrist surgery, has been cleared to return to practice. He was held out of Wednesday’s session under COVID-19 health and safety protocols, and Stevens said he is unlikely to travel to Brooklyn with the team.
