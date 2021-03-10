Concord-Carlisle girls volleyball opens with a sweep

As the pandemic forced schools to delay some fall sports until March, it was the players’ first competitive match in over a year. For the two league rivals, it represented the perfect start to the season.

In the first set, the Patriots recorded the final two kills to pull away and claim a tightly-contested win. After they stormed to the victory in the second set, C-C was ahead just 22-21 in the third before closing with a 3-1 run.

Junior outside hitter Corinne Herr recorded 13 kills and senior middle blocker Lily Sills registered five aces and six kills to lift the Concord-Carlisle girls’ volleyball team to a 25-22, 25-16, 25-22, season-opening Dual County League win over Lincoln-Sudbury on Tuesday night.

Advertisement

“It was really great to see two archrivals play on the court,” Concord-Carlisle coach Jim Crandall said. “They’ve been waiting over a year to renew the rivalry, they enjoyed the company of their adversaries, and it was a great way to start the short Fall II season.”

Hopkinton 3, Holliston 0 — Cadyn Boyce (7 kills), Cathryn Leighton (13 assists, 2 kills), and Melanie Gildea (6 aces) led the visiting Hillers (1-0) past the Panthers for an opening Tri-Valley victory.

Lowell Catholic 3, Greater Lawrence 0 — Antonia Mukiibi (10 aces), Chloe Scott (7 kills), and Molly Trainor (7 kills) powered the Crusaders (1-0) to a season-opening win in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference.

Milton 3, Weymouth 0 — Seniors Avery Liou (7 kills, 9 service points) and Jami Milliken (6 kills) guided the host Wildcats to 3-0 in the Bay State Conference.

Needham 3, Braintree 0 — Izzy Streeper (4 aces), Katie Nie (9 kills), Lila Carr (8 kills), and Kaitlyn Wong (27 assists) powered the host Rockets (3-0) to the Bay State Conference win.

Golf events clarified

In a virtual meeting Tuesday, the MIAA Golf Committee clarified the format for the spring tourney, discussed the divisional alignments for Fall 2021, and locked in dates for the sectional and state tournaments in October.

Advertisement

Following guidelines recommended by Tournament Management on Monday, girls’ tourneys this spring will be limited to team competition at the sectional level, and be split into two sections: South, and a combined North-Central-West. Teams must opt in by June 2. Girls that played on boys’ teams last fall will not be able to qualify for the tournaments as individuals.

Committee member and District 9 representative Thom Holdgate, the Duxbury athletic director, said sectional tournaments would likely be held the week of June 21. Dates, times, and courses are yet to be made official.

“That’s the challenge with golf going later into June. After Memorial Day, it’s tougher to get courses,” Holdgate said.

Golf will remain at three statewide divisions in the new alignment period, which begins this fall and is in effect until 2023. In the fall, the sectional tourneys will be held on Oct. 18-19, followed by the state finals on Oct. 25-26.

Brandon Chase and Steve Sousa contributed. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235, email hssports@globe.com, or Tweet @globeschools.