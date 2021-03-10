Don Sweeney won’t criticize NHL’s handling of Tom Wilson’s hit on Brandon Carlo

Wilson, the Capitals right winger who has long been one of the league’s predators, was suspended seven games for the running, targeted hit he made in the corner on Carlo, who likely will be sidelined a minimum of 2-3 weeks while he deals with a suspected concussion.

“I think they dealt with it in the manner they felt they needed to,” said Sweeney in a video call with media. “It’s unfortunate that Brandon is out and the residual of [the hit]. Outside of that, I don’t have much comment.”

If he is peeved about the NHL’s handling of Tom Wilson’s menacing head shot on Brandon Carlo Friday night , Bruins general manager Don Sweeney didn’t express it Wednesday in his first public comments since the incident.

Sweeney did not give a timeline on the Bruin defenseman’s return, noting only that he remains off skates.

Diplomatic perhaps to a fault, Sweeney noted his “tremendous amount of respect for George Parros,” the former Ducks sluggo and Princeton grad who oversees the NHL’s Department of Player Safety.

Some critics in the media often suggest that Parros, who rolled up 1,092 penalty minutes in his 474-game NHL career, is too lenient with those who deliver egregious hits such as the one Wilson leveled.

“Tom Wilson is a unique player,” said Sweeney. “But in this business, we don’t get to comment on players on the other side of it. You just wish for player safety.”

Sweeney was unwilling to offer an opinion as to whether he was satisfied with Wilson’s seven-game suspension.

“Again, it’s not about a satisfaction level,” he said. “That is an incredibly difficult job that Player Safety has to do and I respect George and how he goes about it.”

