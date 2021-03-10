Fate of Red Sox’ Michael Chavis may be sealed by having minor league options

Chavis, 25, was a first-round pick during the Ben Cherington administration in 2014. Whatever cachet that gave him has long ago expired.

The team is committed to giving Bobby Dalbec a long look at first base and sees a group of utility players, in particular Kiké Hernández , handling second base.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Barring injuries or a sudden change of direction, it’s hard to envision Michael Chavis fitting on the Opening Day roster of the Red Sox.

“I’m not even sure if I have a place on the team. That’s what I’m trying to earn,” Chavis said Wednesday. “I’m not ashamed to say that. I’m not worried about it.”

Chavis gave the Red Sox a jolt early in the 2019 season, hitting .283 with a .967 OPS and 10 home runs in his first 28 games.

He has since hit .230 with a .660 OPS and 13 home runs over 109 games while striking out in 35 percent of his plate appearances.

Chavis said his offseason work included pitch recognition and becoming more adept at hitting high fastballs. He pronounced his swing was “beautiful in my opinion.”

Chavis also cut weight and gained speed and is a more athletic player as a result. You can see that on the field, especially on the bases.

“It’s something I’m really proud of … I did what I had to do to prepare for this season,” Chavis said.

But what he can’t shake is having minor league options. The Sox, who have placed a premium on depth, can keep Chavis at Worcester while further assessing Christian Arroyo, a utility player claimed off waivers last August.

Chavis played 12 games in left field last season, but the Sox put that idea on hold. He has not been in the outfield during spring training.

“Haven’t had a single outfield conversation,” he said.

Closing argument?

In his first game of spring training, Adam Ottavino threw a scoreless inning against the Braves on Wednesday afternoon, striking out two and working around a two-out double by Ryan Goins.

Ottavino and Matt Barnes are the leading candidates, and seemingly the only candidates, to be the closer.

Alex Cora does not see Ottavino as a specialist against righthanded hitters.

“We trust him,” the manager said.

Ottavino has come into games with men on base throughout his career. But Cora would prefer he start innings after watching his outings with the Yankees last season.

Based on Win Probability Added, four of Ottavino’s six worst games in 2021 came when he entered games in the middle of an inning.

Ottavino, 35, has never been a closer beyond filling in for the Rockies a few times during his seven seasons in Colorado.

“It’s not something that I feel like is a must for me,” Ottavino said. “It’s something I would definitely embrace. If Alex gives me the ball in the ninth, I’ll definitely be pumped up about that.”

Said Cora: “We’re very comfortable with both of them. It’s not about a bad choice or a good choice. It’s just a matter about structure [in the bullpen] and what we see around them, too.”

If the Red Sox fall out of contention, Barnes and Ottavino profile as trade candidates. That could leave Darwinzon Hernández as closer.

Hernández threw an inning in a simulated game on the stadium field. His next appearance is expected to be in a Grapefruit League game.

Houck heats up

Tanner Houck averaged 92.8 miles per hour with his four-seam fastball last season and topped out at 95.5. He was 94-97 against the Braves in three shutout innings, allowing one hit, walking one, and striking out three.

Houck said the added velocity was a product of better workout habits in the offseason.

“Just staying on top of that. It definitely makes a difference,” he said. “I definitely wanted to change my whole body.”

Said Cora: “You see 96-97, it’s eye-opening.”

The Sox are not considering Houck as a reliever, Cora said. If he does not make the rotation, Houck would likely work as a starter at the alternate site.

The 24-year-old prefers to start.

“I love hearing that. I love starting. I love getting that ball every fifth day,” Houck said. “For me, I’ve started my entire life.”

Cordero cleared

Franchy Cordero was finally cleared to join the team for workouts starting Thursday. He has missed 17 days of camp since being placed on the COVID-19 injured list. Cordero’s status for Opening Day has to be considered tenuous … Starting Thursday, the Sox are planning to start Eduardo Rodriguez, Garrett Richards, Martín Pérez, Nate Eovaldi, and Nick Pivetta over five days. The Sox have yet to name their Opening Day starter … Xander Bogaerts, who has yet to play because of a sore right shoulder, took batting practice on the field. He hopes to DH this weekend … New infielder Danny Santana has No. 22, which hasn’t been worn by a Red Sox position player since James Loney’s brief stint in 2012 … MLB commissioner Rob Manfred was on hand for the game.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.