Florida police release body cam footage of Johnny Damon’s DUI arrest

Taken the night of Feb. 19, the footage showed the 47-year-old former outfielder admitting to drinking before getting behind the wheel. The video also shows Damon and his wife, Michelle Mangan-Damon, being told by the officers to stay in the car, but neither complied, resulting in pushing and shoving.

Police in Windermere, Fla., Tuesday released body camera video showing the February traffic stop and subsequent arrest of former Red Sox star Johnny Damon and his wife.

Johnny Damon was arrested Feb. 19 in central Florida on a charge of resisting an officer after he was pulled over for suspicion of driving under the influence, according to court and jail records.

At several points in the video, Damon mentions his support of the police, and adds that he knows “people are trying to target me because I’m a [Donald] Trump supporter.” The video also shows Damon during the field sobriety exercises repeatedly telling the officers he was “good” and said he was just 200 yards from his house.

According to the police report, Damon’s blood alcohol level was tested twice and registered at 0.300 and 0.294, nearly four times the legal limit of 0.08 in Florida.

Damon was charged with driving under the influence and resisting an officer without violence. His wife was also arrested and booked on charges of battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence.

According to reports, Damon pled not guilty to his DUI charge last month, and is due back in court in May. His wife also pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Damon spent 18 seasons in the majors, including four with the Red Sox (2002-05).

