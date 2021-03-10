Islanders turn back Bruins in shootout

The Bruins, now 3-5-2 in their last 10 games, salvaged a point in the standings — their only one against the Islanders this season — with the OT loss.

Jordan Eberle and Anthony Beauvillier each scored in the shootout, leading the Islanders to a 2-1 OT victory over the Bruins Tuesday night at Nassau Coliseum, and a clean four-game sweep of the Bruins in the four games this season at Uniondale, NY.

David Pastrnak, who had the lone Bruins goal, also was the only Bruin to score in the shootout. But after he put up his shootout goal in the leadoff position, both Charlie Coyle and Brad Marchand failed to put a puck by goalie Semyon Varlamov.

Next up for the Bruins: a pair against the Rangers, who’ll be on Causeway St. Thursday and Saturday prior to the Bruins hitting the road next week for a pair in Pittsburgh and two more in Buffalo.

After regulation ended deadlocked at one, the teams played a scoreless overtime.

For the fourth game in a row between the clubs, all games played in Uniondale, the two sides were tied after 40:00.

Pastrnak scored for the Bruins. A power-play goal.

Brock Nelson scored for the Isles. A power-play goal.

Beyond that, the Bruins held a 24-16 shot lead through two periods, and looked far sharper than in their 1-0 loss to the Devils on Sunday.

Disconcerting for the Bruins: In their prior three games on Long Island, they lost all three times, outscored over the final 20 minutes, 8-0.

Pastrnak broke the scoreless deadlock with only 28 seconds remaining in the first period, connecting on the man-advantage with a slapper from far above the right-wing circle. Marchand dished a pass from near the right half-wall, and Pastrnak put the hammer down on a one-time slapper for his 11th strike of the season.

The Islanders needed most of the second period to pull even, with Nelson connecting from the left side bumper at 16:18. Mathew Barzal made it happen with some crafty stickhandling on the left wing, and then dished down to the goal line, where Jean-Gabriel Pageau sent a touch pass toward the slot for the alert Nelson to tap by Jaro Halak.

As in their prior three trips to the Island this season, the Bruins were still challenged to score, as they often have been the last three weeks, but it was a much more efficient 40:00 for the Black and Gold.

Patrice Bergeron, who provided a slight screen on Pastrnak’s goal, led the Bruins with five shots on net during the first two periods. Anthony Beauvillier led the Isles with four strikes on Halak.

