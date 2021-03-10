Julian Edelman tweets open letter to Heat’s Meyers Leonard to address anti-Semitic slur

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman wrote an open letter to Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard after Leonard was heard using an anti-Semitic slur during a recent video game livestream.

“So we’ve never met, I hope we can one day soon,” the letter began. “I’m sure you’ve been getting lots of criticism for what you said. Not trying to add to that, I just want to offer some perspective.

“I get the sense that you didn’t use that word out of hate, more out of ignorance.”