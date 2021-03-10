Natick girls volleyball weathers uneasy times with solid fundamentals, senior core

“Don’t change the weather. Don’t do it in practice,” Suxho tells his players.

The Redhawks have fluctuated in practice and during the first week of games of the Fall II season, just as temperatures often do as spring approaches. When the team is in sync, it’s hot. When it’s not, expect a weather change.

Right now, the forecast is right where it needs to be. Natick is unbeaten through three matches after a 3-0 win over Walpole on Tuesday, continuing early momentum brought on by back-to-back sweeps of Bay State Conference rival Newton North.

There was no special ingredient that helped Natick take down a perennial state championship contender twice in the same season for the first time in program history. Just the same, solid focus on fundamentals and serving Suxho has preached for 16 seasons as coach.

“It’s no secret how we beat Newton North,” Suxho said. “It’s not just about serving hard. It’s about serving on target, so we did both.”

That formula is proven: Suxho is 186-75 with the girls’ program, and guided the Natick boys to the 2019 state final against Westfield.

The Redhawk girls have qualified for the state tournament in 10 of the last 11 seasons, including winning the 2014 Division 1 Central-West title, but they have never reached the state final under Suxho.

In 2019, a season that ended 16 months ago, Natick was a respectable 13-5, bowing out to eventual state champion Needham in the sectional quarterfinals.

Most of that team is back, led by senior setter Alison Fahy, a co-captain and returning BSC All-Star. Her junior season stats embody Natick’s approach to mastering the basics: She dished out 372 assists, served an astounding 93.9 percent with 32 assists, and 137 digs.

“I work hard to teach basics very well, because if you do that you don’t worry about [the] outcome,” Suxho said.

Senior opposite Sophie Van Arsdell (48 kills, 16 aces in 2019), senior outside hitter Lauren Pole (95 kills, 35 aces), and senior middle Ella Young (50 kills, 14 aces, 22 blocks) are back to anchor Natick’s offense, and senior libero Allison Harness (242 digs, 5 digs per set in 2019) is one of the top returners in the BSC at her position.

On Friday, Harness recorded 15 digs and five aces in the second of two sweeps against Newton North. Pole tallied eight kills.

Business as usual.

“Nothing has changed. It’s just the beginning after a year and a half [away],” Suxho said.

It is unfortunate, though, that Natick — on the precipice of what seems to be another strong season — won’t be able to challenge any of their BSC foes and statewide contenders on the postseason stage. There won’t be any tournaments in both the BSC or the state for girls’ volleyball in Fall II, which runs until April 25.

BSC teams are playing one home-and-home series with a league opponent per week for six weeks. Natick ends its season on April 8 against Wellesley, but two matches against Needham (March 30, April 1) loom as another barometer of the Redhawks’ progress. Suxho likes his team’s chances because of its core of seniors.

“If you’re comfortable when you play, then you have experience,” he said.

Comfortable. Just like the oncoming spring weather which Natick hopes, literally, and figuratively, doesn’t drastically change.

Service points

▪ Defending Division 1 state champion Needham, defending D2 champ Canton, and 2019 D3 finalist Rockland all opened their seasons with wins after more than 400 days since their last games — at Worcester State on Nov. 16, 2019. Canton swept Stoughton on Monday, Needham swept Walpole last Thursday, and Rockland swept Norwell.

▪ Girls’ volleyball continues to grow nationwide, with the most recent NFHS participation report placing volleyball behind only track & field as the most popular high school sport for girls. In 2018-19, 452,808 girls nationwide played volleyball, surpassing basketball by more than 50,000 participants. That trend seems to be taking hold on Cape Cod, where Mashpee has joined the Cape & Islands League as a full varsity program after two years as a club program. The Falcons are coached by Kaleigh Greene, an administrative assistant in Mashpee’s athletic department, and open their season Wednesday at home against Abington.

▪ Danvers, the 2019 D2 North champion, opened its season last Thursday with a 23-25, 25-14, 25-21, 25-16 win over Masconomet. Danvers has won 23 consecutive regular-season matches and 64 straight against Northeastern Conference opponents.