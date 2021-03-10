Patriots are awarded two compensatory draft picks

Compensatory picks are awarded at the discretion of the league, based on losses in free agency the year before. Those spots are positioned from the third through sixth rounds, based on the value of the free agents lost. That value is determined by a formula based on salary, playing time, and postseason honors, and was developed by the NFL’s Management Council.

New England has the highest compensatory spot at 96th overall, in part because of the loss of quarterback Tom Brady in free agency. The Patriots also were awarded a fourth-round selection, 140th overall.

Not every free agent lost or signed by a club is covered by the formula.

This year, the league also is giving five special compensatory selections to four teams — the 49ers (two), Rams, Ravens, and Saints — for promoting equal employment opportunities and an inclusive workforce. That initiative provides that the previous team of a minority employee who has been hired by another club as its head coach or general manager will receive compensation in the third round of each of the next two drafts, or in each of the next three drafts if two minority employees are hired for these positions by another club or clubs.

New England has leaned on compensatory picks over the years as a team-building mechanism. Since 1994, the Patriots have garnered 45 compensatory picks, tying the Packers for third-most behind the Ravens (53) and Cowboys (47). New England’s most notable draft pick — Brady, who went in the sixth round of the 2000 draft — was taken with a compensatory pick.

At this point, the Patriots have the following: one first-round pick (15th overall), one second-round choice (46th), one third (the compensatory pick at 96th), two fourths (including the compensatory pick at 140th), one fifth-rounder, two sixth-rounders (the second of which was obtained from Dallas), and a seventh-rounder.

Among the compensatory picks awarded this year, Dallas garnered the maximum four, while Atlanta and Green Bay got three apiece. The Patriots, Carolina, Chicago, Kansas City, the Rams, Minnesota, New Orleans, and Philadelphia got two apiece. Baltimore, the Chargers, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, Tampa Bay, and Tennessee got one.