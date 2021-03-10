Patriots reportedly fielding trade offers for WR N’Keal Harry

Addition by subtraction?
According to NFL Media, the Patriots have been taking calls from teams looking to trade for receiver N’Keal Harry, who has been underwhelming in his two seasons in New England.
The former first-round pick out of Arizona State has 45 catches for 414 yards and four touchdowns in 21 regular-season games, well short of other wide receivers taken after him in the draft, such as Deebo Samuel (90 catches, 1,193 yards, 4 touchdowns), A.J. Brown (122 catches, 2,126 catches, 19 TDS) and D.K. Metcalf (83 catches, 1,303 yards, 10 TDs).
From NFL Now on @nflnetwork on #Patriots WR N'Keal Harry being a potential trade target for teams as we work through free agency and the Draft. pic.twitter.com/BziqXFj83y— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 10, 2021
Although veteran receivers such as Kenny Golladay and Will Fuller V are expected to hit the market after not getting the franchise tag, one intriguing name for the Patriots to consider is Emmanuel Sanders, who is set to be released, per multiple reports Wednesday. The 33-year-old Sanders, who reportedly drew New England’s interest in 2013 when he was a restricted free agent and was signed to an offer sheet by the Patriots, had 61 catches for 726 yards and 5 touchdowns last season for the Saints.
