Patriots reportedly fielding trade offers for WR N’Keal Harry

Addition by subtraction?

According to NFL Media, the Patriots have been taking calls from teams looking to trade for receiver N’Keal Harry, who has been underwhelming in his two seasons in New England.

The former first-round pick out of Arizona State has 45 catches for 414 yards and four touchdowns in 21 regular-season games, well short of other wide receivers taken after him in the draft, such as Deebo Samuel (90 catches, 1,193 yards, 4 touchdowns), A.J. Brown (122 catches, 2,126 catches, 19 TDS) and D.K. Metcalf (83 catches, 1,303 yards, 10 TDs).