Radio host Danielle Murr is leaving WEEI and the Greg Hill Show

Murr has been part of “The Greg Hill Show” since 2005, when it aired on classic-rock station WAAF. Hill and Murr moved to WEEI in July 2019 when parent company Entercom Communications decided to replace morning drive program “Mut and Callahan.”

“It was a very, very, very difficult decision for me,” said Murr during the first hour of the program. “One that I have been wrestling with for months. But I’m at a time in my life where I need to take a chance on myself.”

Danielle Murr, co-host of WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” and the only woman with a daily on-air role at a Boston sports radio station, announced Wednesday that she is leaving.

Since the station switch, Murr has been the most prominent female on-air personality in Boston sports radio. Herald reporter and NBC Sports Boston “Quick Slants” personality Meghan Ottolini, who co-hosts a WEEI weekend program, is the only other woman with a prominent sports radio presence.

“I think it’s been a special connection having Danielle as a full-time female voice on the radio station,” said Mark Hannon, regional president at Entercom. “So that’s certainly not going unnoticed for us. And that will be a critical piece of how we think about going forward with the show. It was even alluded to today on the air.

“So as we begin to open the search, you should expect that we’ll be talking to as many potential candidates as possible, men and women. But I think we’re very cognizant of that [situation].”

The show will begin auditioning potential co-hosts over the next couple of weeks. Murr, who said she wants to pursue some business opportunities, including a podcast, will co-host her final show Friday.

“I’ve talked about my passions on the show before, whether its animal welfare or plants or food or any of that stuff," she said. “I really want to go in a direction where I can focus on all of that.”

Joked Hill, “So you’re saying that we’re holding you back?”

“Yes,” she deadpanned, “and have been for some time.”

