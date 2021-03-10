Revolution hope Christian Mafla is the left back they have been seeking

Arena has been paying special attention to solidifying the position. His first signing after the 2019 season was Alexander Buttner, a former Manchester United starter. But Buttner was limited to 15 starts by injury, and missed the playoffs due to COVID-19 protocols. The Revolution did not renew his contract.

Since Chris Tierney sustained a non-contact, career-ending injury at Gillette Stadium early in the 2018 season, left back has become a jinx role for the Revolution. That year, the Revolution went through six players at the position, and the team has used another six left backs in coach Bruce Arena’s 1½ seasons.

Arena hopes the problem has been solved with the addition of Colombian Christian Mafla, his first foreign player signing of the offseason. Like Buttner, Mafla is an experienced, left-footed player.

“We did a lot of work with him on film, did a lot of background on him, spoke to coaches in Colombia that we know whose opinion mean something, and we feel like we got a good one in Mafla,” Arena said.

Contacts in Colombia were key to the transaction, since the Revolution have been unable to scout in person because of to travel restrictions.

Mafla, too, has been going by others’ advice. Mafla said he had not spoken to Arena before signing with the Revolution, but he did some research on his new employer via Atletico Nacional’s Alexander Guimaraes and Juan Carlos Osorio. Guimaraes competed against Arena with Costa Rica’s national team in the early 2000s and Osorio succeeded Arena as coach of the New York Red Bulls in 2008.

“I had the chance to talk with [Guimaraes], and he said professor Arena is a great coach and he likes him a lot,” Mafla said in a recent phone interview from Colombia. “When we talked, [Osorio] said he is a very good coach.”

Mafla noted Osorio provided a picture of life in the US, regaling the Atletico Nacional players with stories about playing at Clarke University in Iowa and Southern Connecticut State, and working in New York restaurants before starting his coaching career.

“[Osorio] is a great person and also an extraordinary coach,” Mafla said. “I learned a lot from him and grew a lot as a player. He implemented a lot of things he brought from the US into our team. He said MLS is a great league where they have players that are very professional and highly athletic, which he likes. The North American player is strong and fast — in other words, very athletic.”

Mafla believes his all-around game improved under Osorio.

“Before I came to Nacional I was much more of an attacking player,” Mafla said. “Right away he taught me to balance attacking and defending. He likes players who are polyfunctional. I like playing left back, but Osorio had me playing in central defense, center midfield, forward, ‘6’ [holding midfielder], ‘8’ [attacking midfielder] winger. I had to get to know different positions. But no doubt lateral esquerdo [left back] is my position.”

All of Arena’s championship teams have deployed a left-footed left back, starting with Jeff Agoos at D.C. United in 1996, through to Robbie Rogers, when the LA Galaxy defeated the Revolution in the 2014 MLS Cup final.

The last two seasons, Arena has guided the Revolution to the playoffs using DeJuan Jones at left back. Jones displayed athleticism, dependability, lock-down defending and confidence on the ball, but as a right-footer, he was playing out of position.

The Revolution have moved several others away from their natural positions to fill the left back role, including Kelyn Rowe in 2017 and ’18. The move proved damaging to Rowe’s US national team prospects since it took him away from his best place on the field. When Rowe returned to the Revolution last season, Arena made sure to use him exclusively in midfield, even when a left back was needed because of injuries.

Mafla, 28, has played left back since starting his pro career with Boyaca Chico in 2012. Mafla, born in Palmira, Valle del Cauca, home of former Revolution and US national team defender Carlos Llamosa, has spent most of his career in Colombia, with stops in Argentina (Olimpo) and Uruguay (Sud America). He has considered opportunities outside South America and his agent said he refused an offer from Aris Salonika in Greece.

After twice competing in the Florida Cup in Orlando and in games at BBVA Stadium in Houston and Red Bull Arena with Nacional, Mafla became interested in joining MLS.

“Great experiences and I really liked being there,” Mafla said. “I was happy when my agent said there was an offer from MLS to play for a great team. I liked New York a lot and I’m looking forward to getting to know [Boston]. The climate is a little cold but I really like the US.”