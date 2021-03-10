Revolution set to open season April 17 at Chicago

The Revolution announced the dates for their first two games of the 2021 season. The season opener will be at the Chicago Fire on April 17 at 8:30 p.m. The Revolution will return to Gillette for their home opener on April 24 to face D.C. United at 8 p.m. Both games will be broadcast on NBC Sports Boston.

The remaining 32 games will be announced at a later date.

The team plans to have a 12-percent capacity crowd for the home opener, the first time since last year’s season opener on March 7, 2020 that fans will be permitted to attend a match at Gillette.