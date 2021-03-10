Wednesday’s Red Sox spring training report: Bobby Dalbec’s grand slam beats Braves

Breakdown: With the Braves leading, 3-1, in the sixth inning, Hunter Renfroe and Marwin Gonzalez singled before Connor Wong walked. Bobby Dalbec followed with a grand slam over everything in left field. The home run was his fourth in seven games. Tanner Houck worked three scoreless innings for the win.

Next: The Sox play the Twins at 1:05 p.m. on Thursday at Hammond Stadium. Eduardo Rodriguez is scheduled to oppose Matt Shoemaker.

