Red Sox

Wednesday’s Red Sox spring training report: Bobby Dalbec’s grand slam beats Braves

By Peter Abraham Globe Staff,Updated March 10, 2021, 53 minutes ago
Bobby Dalbec's grand slam was his fourth home run in seven games.
Score: Red Sox 5, Braves 3

Record: 4-5

Breakdown: With the Braves leading, 3-1, in the sixth inning, Hunter Renfroe and Marwin Gonzalez singled before Connor Wong walked. Bobby Dalbec followed with a grand slam over everything in left field. The home run was his fourth in seven games. Tanner Houck worked three scoreless innings for the win.

Next: The Sox play the Twins at 1:05 p.m. on Thursday at Hammond Stadium. Eduardo Rodriguez is scheduled to oppose Matt Shoemaker.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.

