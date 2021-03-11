Doc Talk: The Irish famine remembered; black holes investigated; Truth or Consequences (the town, that is) examined

In 1845 a potato-destroying fungus spread across the world. More than 100,000 died in Europe, and it might have been far worse had the population been more dependent on the potato as a food source and had the governments of the afflicted countries not reacted responsibly to the humanitarian crisis. Nonetheless, the famine intensified discontents that led to a series of popular uprisings in 1848.

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day by streaming the Irish Film Festival, Boston (March 17-21), which features among its many fine documentaries Ruan Magan’s “ The Hunger ” (available from March 18 at 3 p.m.). It may not be the most festive way to honor the holiday, but its grim, comprehensive, and ultimately inspiring look at the famine that killed a million Irish people between 1845 and 1852 and forced 2 million to emigrate is a needed reminder of the price exacted by heartless government policies. Narrated by the commanding voice of Liam Neeson (he of “I have a very particular set of skills” ), the film puts the disaster in the context of European and Irish history and of the politics, prejudices, and economics of the British Empire.

The situation was different in Ireland, then part of the British Empire. Because of an exploitative tenant farming system and backward agricultural methods, half the population of 8 million depended on the crop. When the blight struck they faced starvation, unless the the world’s greatest and richest empire came to their assistance.

At first the response was quick and effective. But such charity was disapproved of by many of those in power. Some thought the aid was contrary to the free-market economics that had helped Britain flourish. Others, who regarded the Irish peasantry as backward, lazy, and inferior, saw the blight as a blessing, because it eliminated a worthless population that was an obstacle to economic progress. The result was countless unburied dead, devastated communities, mass graves, and cannibalism.

Concise and conventional in style and structure, the film combines archival material, including harrowing wood-engraved illustrations from contemporary publications, quotes from aghast eyewitnesses and cold-blooded politicians read by actors, comments by historians, and Neeson’s stark voice-over. In the end, the disaster sent waves of refugees to the United States, Canada, and Australia who would help transform their host countries. Back in Ireland, the trauma would spark a cultural renaissance and revolutionary fervor.

It’s a grim and disturbing documentary, all the more so because the plight of the Irish during the famine is being relived today in similar crises all over the world.

“The Hunger” is available for streaming March 18 at 3 p.m.

Go to www.irishfilmfestival.com.

From “Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know.” Giant Pictures

Cosmic quandary

I got a C- in Physics 101 in high school and all I can remember is the story about Isaac Newton and the apple. Even with such limited resources I can follow some of the mind-boggling ideas explored in Peter Galison’s “Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know.” Gallison, cofounder of Harvard’s Black Hole Initiative, follows two teams studying the mysteries of those cosmic phenomena — collapsed stars whose density and gravity are so great that nothing that enters them, light included, ever leaves.

The first team, headed by Stephen Hawking (it was his last project before his death, in 2018, at 76), attempts to solve mathematically the paradox that Hawking himself had proposed which held that if all information absorbed by the black hole was lost then it meant that none of the laws of physics were valid and the universe and everyone in it could be illusory. Their task involves what might be the longest equation ever composed and something called “soft hair” (these physicists can be a little odd). The other team tackles the equally daunting task of making a black hole visible, and this includes coordinating radio telescopes around the Earth into one vast, virtual, planet-size telescope.

Daunting concepts to grasp, but the researchers’ eloquent and passionate explanations of their goals, methods, and progress, along with illustrative animations, will bring clarity even to the least scientifically inclined minds. Had I seen this film when I was taking Physics 101 I think I could have managed at least a C.

“Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know” is available for streaming on Google Play and YouTube.

Go to www.blackholefilm.com.

From "Truth or Consequences." Sentient.Art.Film

With a whimper

Named after the game show, the New Mexico town in Hannah Jayanti’s self-described “speculative documentary” “Truth or Consequences” faces an uncertain future. Or, rather, no future at all, as desperate people from across the country head to the spaceport located there (an actual stalled project left derelict in the desert) to pay $200,000 to escape our dying planet on rocket ships bound for extraterrestrial colonies. Those in the town who can’t afford a ticket or who just want to stay look on as they eke out a living and recycle the past.

These are actual residents of the town, and their real-life circumstances fit in nicely with Jayanti’s premise. They include an elderly, chain-smoking woman, a former circus worker, whose traumas include childhood sexual abuse and a mauling by her favorite tiger; a young cashier who enjoys making announcements on the PA system at work but is trapped in the ghost town because she is afraid of flying; and an old hoarder who, like WALL-E, has scavenged the desert for bits of ephemera which he displays on rows of shelves in his private museum.

Consisting of observational documentary footage taken over the course of three years, silent movie clips of the town in the past, and manipulated photogrammetry, a process that transforms images into polarized fairy lights and darkness, “Truth or Consequences” is one of the best documentaries that came out in 2020.

“Truth or Consequences” can be streamed via the Brattle Theatre’s virtual screening room.

Go to https://bit.ly/2N8g71a.

