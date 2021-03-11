Local bestsellers for the week ending March 7

1. Klara and the Sun Kazuo Ishiguro Knopf

2. The Four Winds Kristin Hannah St. Martin’s

3. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Viking

4. The Committed Viet Thanh Nguyen Grove Press

5. Hamnet Maggie O’Farrell Knopf

6. The Vanishing Half Brit Bennett Riverhead

7. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue V.E. Schwab Tor

8. The Sanatorium Sarah Pearse Pamela Dorman Books

9. The Lost Apothecary Sarah Penner Park Row

10. Anxious People Fredrik Backman Atria

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

Advertisement

2. The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together Heather McGhee One World

3. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents Isabel Wilkerson Random House

4. How to Avoid a Climate Disaster: The Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need Bill Gates Knopf

5. Dusk, Night, Dawn: On Revival and Courage Anne Lamott Riverhead Books

6. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain George Saunders Random House

7. Between Two Kingdoms Suleika Jaouad Random House

8. Untamed Glennon Doyle The Dial Press

9. Wintering Katherine May Riverhead

10. Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America, 1619-2019 Ibram X. Kendi and Keisha N. Blain (Eds.) One World

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Later Stephen King Hard Case Crime

2. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

3. The Glass Hotel Emily St. John Mandel Vintage

4. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

5. Deacon King Kong James McBride Riverhead

6. Shuggie Bain Douglas Stewart Grove Press

7. Writers & Lovers Lily King Grove Press

Advertisement

8. The Dutch House Ann Patchett Harper Perennial

9. A Children’s Bible Lydia Millet Norton

10. Interior Chinatown Charles Yu Vintage

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. The Body: A Guide for Occupants Bill Bryson Anchor

3. Nomadland Jessica Bruder Norton

4. Becoming Michelle Obama Crown

5. Hood Feminism Mikki Kendall Penguin

6. Hidden Valley Road Robert Kolker Anchor

7. Sapiens Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

8. The Body Keeps the Score Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

9. The Warmth of Other Suns Isabel Wilkerson Vintage

10. How to Do Nothing Jenny Odell Melville House

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Feb. 21. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.