Virtual author readings Mar. 14-20

Advertisement

TUESDAY

Linda Hogan (”The Radiant Lives of Animals”) is in conversation with Christine Casson at 4:30 p.m. at Emerson College... Elliot Ackerman and Admiral James Stavridis (”2034: A Novel of the Next World War″) read at 7 p.m. at The Music Hall... Gregory Brown (”The Lowering Days”) is in conversation with Alexander Chee (”How to Write an Autobiographical Novel”) at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith... Patti Callahan (”Surviving Savannah”) is in conversation with Whitney Scharer (”The Age of Light”) at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books... Nancy Johnson (”The Kindest Lie”) reads at 7 p.m. at South End Library... Tobey Pearl (”Terror to the Wicked”) is in conversation with Larry Kerpelman at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.

WEDNESDAY

Jamal Greene (”How Rights Went Wrong: Why Our Obsession with Rights Is Tearing America Apart”) is in conversation with Jill Lepore (”These Truths: A History of the United States”) at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Joanna Schaffhausen (”Every Waking Hour”) reads at 7 pm at Waltham Public Library... Michael Sandel (”The Tyranny of Merit”) reads at 7:30 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

Advertisement

THURSDAY

Dorothy Derifield (”Zero Plus Time”) and Jennifer Jean (”Object Lesson”) reads at 7 p.m. at Rozzy Reads Poetry... Amity Gaige (”Sea Wife”) is in conversation with Caroline Leavitt (”With or Without You”) at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story... Alec MacGillis (”Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America”) is in conversation with Renée Loth at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Viet Thanh Nguyen (”The Committed”) is in conversation with Walter Mosley (”Blood Grove”) at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith... Michael Tougias (”The Waters Between Us”) is in conversation with Robert Cocuzzo (”The Road to San Donato”) at 7 p.m. Belmont Books.

FRIDAY

Brandon L. Garrett (”Autopsy of a Crime Lab: Exposing the Flaws in Forensics”) reads at 12 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Jennifer Dupee (“The Little French Bridal Shop”) at 7 p.m. at Tewksbury Public Library... Walter Isaacson (”The Code Breaker”) is in conversation with David R. Liu at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.

SATURDAY

Patrice Pinette (”Here”) reads at 2 p.m. at Dracut Arts.

All events take place online; please check venue websites. Events are subject to change.