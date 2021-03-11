What’s happening in the arts world

AOIFE O’DONOVAN AND CHRIS THILE The meeting of two Americana luminaries and frequent collaborators: Newton native singer/songwriter Aoife O’Donovan (co-founder of Crooked Still and I’m With Her) and MacArthur “genius grant” winning mandolinist, singer, and radio host Chris Thile debut a show pre-recorded in North Adams. March 12, 7:30 p.m. www.celebrityseries.org

SXSW ONLINE The annual South by Southwest music festival promises an explosion of international artists and bands working in every genre and idiom imaginable — and this year, no plane ticket to Austin or expensive Airbnb required. March 16-20. www.sxsw.com

A.Z. MADONNA

Classical

CHAMELEON ARTS ENSEMBLE The Boston chamber group takes one out of the vaults with “Remembering Beauty,” a program of Debussy, Carter, and Brahms. Free, registration required. Available March 13-20. www.chameleonarts.org

ARTS

Theater

WINTER PANTO 2021: THE PANTO GAMES The fringe theater company known as imaginary beasts moves its annual winter tradition online and delivers a family-friendly spin on the “Hunger Games” trilogy. In this version, according to press materials, “The evil Demon King Discord has devised a malevolent matchup in which panto stories must send tribute characters” such as Prince Siegfried, Calamity Dame, and Little Red Riding Hood to a “digital arena” to compete in the Panto Games. Featuring what are described as “fairy tales and fables with Vaudeville-style routines and cartoon-style capers,” it will be performed live online from actors’ homes. Written by Matthew Woods and Noah Simes, and directed by Woods. March 13-19. All tickets are “pay what you wish,” with no minimum. imaginarybeasts.eventbrite.com

SHAKESPEARE REIMAGINED: MAQBOOL A panel discussion of Vishal Bhardwaj’s 2003 film adaptation of “Macbeth,’' which is set in the criminal underworld of Mumbai. The virtual discussion will be moderated by Wellesley College professor and Shakespeare scholar Yu Jin Ko, with panelists including film and culture writer Devika Girish and writer-director Tanuj Chopra. Presented by Commonwealth Shakespeare Company and Coolidge Corner Theatre. March 17 at 8 p.m. Tickets $10. Registration at www.coolidge.org/csc

DON AUCOIN

Dance

EXIT DANCE THEATRE As part of The Actors Studio of Newburyport’s “Women’s HERstory Month” celebration, the collaborative dance company presents “Catching Breath,” inspired by the theme “Iron Butterflies.” The virtual show features several of the company’s works from the past as well as new dance film projects shot outside during the pandemic. March 12 at 7 p.m. and March 14 at 5 p.m., $10. www.newburyportacting.org/event

THE INTERMISSION PROJECT Pacific Northwest Ballet’s all-digital season has garnered international attention. With this free offering, the company offers a break in the main programming. The brand new 35-minute multi-part work conceived and created by Price Suddarth explores the past year’s state of “in-between” and features 20 of the talented company’s dancers in performances set in locations ranging from a dimly lit dressing room to a forested shoreline. Through March 22. PNB.org/season/the-intermission-project

KAREN CAMPBELL

Visual Arts

ROBERT FRANK: THE AMERICANS In 1954, Frank, a recently arrived Swiss making his way in New York fashion photography, landed a grant from the Guggenheim Foundation for a project: He would drive to every corner of his adopted homeland, photographing it as he saw it. The result was “The Americans,” an unvarnished, often bleak view of the country from coast to coast at a time when the prevailing rhetoric of sunny postwar boosterism reigned. Through April 11. Addison Gallery of American Art, 180 Main St., Andover, 978-749-4000, addison.andover.edu

MURRAY WHYTE

BRYAN McFARLANE: CAUGHT IN COLORFUL RAIN This Boston artist draws on memories of tropical rains in his native Jamaica for some of these paintings, which seem to catch and refract sunlight in their downrush of color. Others, with horizontal striations, suggest blurred, misty landscapes or dark riverbeds. All are inquisitions into facets of painting: surface and undercoat, the grid, color, and tactility. Through March 27. Gallery NAGA, 67 Newbury St., 617-267-9060, www.gallerynaga.com

CATE McQUAID

EVENTS

Comedy

THE ZOOM ZOOM ROOM Janet McNamara, a Boston-based performer featured on the “Zoom Zoom Room” show, likes to hang out with her grandmother. “She’s like, ‘Janet, you’re so beautiful. Imagine what would happen if you wore makeup?’ ” says the comic. “I’m going to stick with being beautiful. Why risk it?” Kristin Seltman and Jessica Rotondi host, with McNamara, Caroline Cook, Boris Khaykin, Lee Lan, Hallie Manchester, Gordon Baker-Bone, and Max Halpert. March 12, 8 p.m. Free. www.eventbrite.com

COMEDY ROADSHOW Bo Applegate hosts this weekly half-hour Zoom spotlight of comedians from different states with the tagline “fast, fun, done.” It is the Bay State’s turn on Sunday, with sets from Tooky Kavanagh, Big D, Sam Rossi, Lee Newton, and Casey McNeal. March 14, 9 p.m. Free. www.comedyroadshow.eventbite.com

UNCABARET Beth Lapides has been running UnCabaret as a breeding ground for alternative comedy creativity for 27 years, and that hasn’t stopped during the pandemic. The 24th edition of the Zoom version features an impressive array of talent, including Brookline native Alex Edelman; former “SNL” cast member Julia Sweeney; Greg Behrendt of “He’s Just Not That Into You” fame; Alec Mapa, who will co-star with Alec Baldwin and Kelsey Grammar in an upcoming ABC sitcom; designer Isaac Mizrahi; actor Lauren Weedman; and Jamie Bridgers, stand-up comedian and mother of Phoebe. March 14, 10:30 p.m. $0-$100. www.uncabaret.com

NICK A. ZAINO III

Family

GO PIXEL YOURSELF This Instagramable museum is introducing a special St. Paddy’s themed room, just in time for the holiday. Like all their rooms, this exhibit features interactive displays, bright projections, and lots and lots of photo opportunities. In partnership with World of Beer, each visitor gets a free pretzel if they purchase an Irish stout. March 12, 1 p.m., $30. https://www.cambridgeside.com/

KIDDOS IN THE KITCHEN Join the bakers of Powisset Farms for a green-themed dessert extravaganza. Children will be given their own station and all the ingredients necessary to make Shamrock cookies, homemade frosting, and Lucky Charm rice crispy bites. The best part? The chefs-in-training should have plenty of goodies to bring home. March 13, 10 a.m., $60, https://buy.acmeticketing.com/

WOVEN MAGIC WANDS Spreading magic has never been so easy — instructors at Tower Hill Botanic Gardens will help kids wrap, weave, create pom poms, and embellish their brand new wands. Participants will also get a tour through the Yarnstorm exhibit and their own socially distanced work station. March 13, 10:30 a.m., $12-$17 https://www.towerhillbg.org/

