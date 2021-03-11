For bands and venues, it will be another unrecognizable St. Patrick’s Day

Houton, who sings and plays mandolin and guitar for the well-known local Irish band Devri, was suddenly in high demand as establishments sought to book gigs they had assumed wouldn’t be possible. After the events of the past year, though, he said, it seemed “too good to be true.” Even amid hopeful COVID-19 trends, there’s a big difference between a quiet meal at a restaurant and a raucous holiday bash.

Declan Houton climbed into his truck one day late last month to find a flurry of missed calls and text messages on his phone, which he had left inside. The emergency? It appeared that Massachusetts was allowing restaurants to book live music again — just in time for St. Patrick’s Day next Wednesday.

“I don’t want to start rushing back into things and advertising stuff and then have to cancel it again,” Houton said. Sure enough, thornier details of Governor Charlie Baker’s reopening plan would emerge: live music, yes, but no singing indoors. And in Boston, city officials said they would delay live music until after the holiday.

St. Patrick’s Day, Boston’s rite of spring, has now been disrupted twice by the pandemic. In 2020, it came at the onset of the crisis, as business owners and event organizers reckoned with the scale of the disruption to come. In 2021, St. Patrick’s Day arrives during a period of cautious reopening — as public health authorities clear many vaccinated people to modestly socialize again, and emergency regulations are relaxed.

Even many people who depend on St. Patrick’s Day business each year say it feels too soon to plan anything resembling their usual festivities.

For others, the continued uncertainty remains a drag.

Swanson Meadows Event Venue & Restaurant in Billerica opened last year during the pandemic, which means it’s yet to have normal business operations. So when co-owner Amy Dearth read the early descriptions of the latest reopening plan, she immediately scrambled to find a band to play for the holiday.

The venue sold tickets and got ready to host a pre-St. Patrick’s Day dinner this weekend, with traditional foods, live music, and lots of green beer. Once Dearth learned more details of the rules, she considered moving the music outside, but she worried it would be too cold. So she refunded the tickets, canceled the band, and called off a karaoke event she had also scheduled.

Swanson Meadows will still offer dining, festive decor, and classic St. Patrick’s Day songs on the sound system, but the scaled-back plans cost the business thousands of dollars.

The money stings, but Dearth is mostly just disappointed that she has to keep waiting for her spot to come to life.

“For us, St. Patrick’s Day was an opportunity for everyone to relax for a hot second,” she said. “Everyone does want to celebrate. We were trying to do it as safely as possible.”

Even as public health rules become more permissive, government officials continue to warn people to be cautious about socializing with people outside of their households.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh this week noted that the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade through South Boston has been canceled for the second consecutive year thanks to COVID-19, part of an effort to discourage large gatherings ― especially those involving alcohol.

“I’m asking people not to have house parties, not to have parties with people that are not your immediate family member or in your immediate bubble,” Walsh said. “There is a light at the end of the tunnel . . . there is no question about it, we can see it. So don’t put our progress at risk.”

Those big gatherings last year at Boston bars in advance of St. Patrick’s Day helped accelerate the imposition of the strict lockdown rules that have still not fully lifted.

Brian O’Donovan, who hosts “A Celtic Sojourn” on GBH radio and organizes a popular series of St. Patrick’s Day music and cultural events annually, is among those willing to wait a little longer, even if it means another holiday disrupted by the virus. This year’s events will be virtual, as his others have been since he canceled the remainder of the in-person pre-St. Patrick’s Day schedule in early March 2020.

“I think a lot of people are having a ‘why bother’ attitude about it,” he said of the normal holiday routines. “Usually, you’re having music and these [events] to gather as many people as you can possibly fit into a bar.”

Even without the restrictions on singing, capacity restrictions and other social distancing rules for restaurants would take away from the enjoyment, he said. O’Donovan worries that celebrating before it’s really safe will only delay the true reopening.

“If I have anything to do with it, I’d say no, let’s stay away until those things are sorted out,” he said. “It’s just too fraught to be complimentary to any sort of enjoyment of this holiday, or, indeed, any sort of live music.”

That’s not to say people won’t try to celebrate in compliance with the regulations. Some venues will likely offer instrumental music, though traditional Irish tunes often include whistles — a wind instrument discouraged by state reopening rules. Others will lean on the digital innovations they’ve come to rely on in recent months.

Ryan Jones, vice president of operations for Lyons Group, whose venues include Lucky’s Lounge and The Lansdowne Pub, said both establishments will try to create as festive an atmosphere as possible on Wednesday. They’ll be piping in live music from acts performing offsite.

Jones said his staff has learned to help people have fun without getting too rowdy or too close together. It’s different, he said, but he believes it will work.

“It’s our top priority to keep our staff and our guests safe,” Jones said. “We’ve had busy shifts in the past month, and it’s just about managing it.”

Houton and the band Devri will play remotely, too, having recorded a 90-minute gig that will play for patrons at The Black Rose on State Street. They’ll keep up socially distant charitable efforts that they’ve been doing remotely since the beginning of the pandemic. And they hope that they never have to call off another gig because of the virus.









