Mild, not wild: A subdued weekend nightlife, driven by young people, slowly returns to some restaurants

“It has a younger target demographic, and I thought there would be benefit, for the sake of the downtown area, so not all places were closed up,” he said.

But today, only Fajitas & Ritas has its lights on. Fredericks said the decision had a lot to do with the restaurant’s customer base, people in their twenties.

When Governor Charlie Baker allowed indoor dining to resume on a limited basis last spring, Brad Fredericks opened the doors at his three restaurants near Boston Common: Fajitas & Ritas, Back Deck, and French Quarter.

On weekends, the college crowd still visits establishments such as Fajitas & Ritas, on West Street, in pursuit of $7 frozen margaritas, chips and salsa, guacamole, and tacos. But because of the pandemic, they migrate with masks on, and in smaller groups.

Fredericks’s experience is one example of how Greater Boston’s weekend economy has changed because of the pandemic. Bars and clubs have remained closed for almost a year, and some restaurants have closed permanently due to a lack of business, while others went into winter hibernation after the outdoor dining season ended. As with many other activities, there are persistent worries about the safety of indoor dining, which has caused many diners to stick with takeout.

Still, a subdued, pandemic-style nightlife scene fueled by young people is helping some restaurants, and their staffs, stay afloat.

Ricardo Almeida, a manager at Fajitas & Ritas, pours frozen margaritas on a Friday night in Boston. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

Restaurant owners say the weekend crowd has been a steady presence since students returned to the city in the fall, and business has improved since Baker lifted a 9:30 p.m. curfew on Jan. 25 and ended restaurant capacity restrictions on March 1. (Restaurants still must separate tables by six feet, seat a maximum of six guests per table, and enforce a 90-minute time limit, among other safety measures.)

The Bell in Hand, on Union Street near Faneuil Hall, was able to retain about half of its 80-person staff amid the twists and turns of the pandemic reopening process. Owners Debbie and Adam Kessler, who have been running the business for several decades, said the restaurant is back to serving food and drinks until 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights — and there is demand for it. The Bell in Hand often reaches its social-distancing capacity limit by early evening.

“We are thrilled that people still want to go out,” Debbie Kessler said. “There has been so much negativity, but we are trying so hard to do the right thing and maintain a business.”

At the Bell in Hand, patrons watch the Bruins play. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

Oscar Brookins, an economics professor at Northeastern University, said he is not surprised that college students and young people in the Boston area still go out on weekends. “They would not come back and hole up in their dorms,” he said.

Brookins added that the pandemic could hurt businesses that cater to an older demographic ― people who may be more hesitant about going out, at least before they get vaccinated.

“I think the age structure of the population is having a bearing on who is able to hang on and who is not able to hang on,” he said. “Youth-oriented sectors . . . can anticipate more of a comeback.”

Fredericks said Fajitas & Ritas is operating with a 10-person staff, down from about 30 pre-pandemic. He said they are “longstanding employees that have families” who want the business to welcome guests safely.

While acknowledging that “there are a lot of folks out there who don’t think restaurants should be open at all,” Fredericks said his staff is following the state’s protocols. They installed plexiglass partitions, closed bar seating, and carefully monitor a waitlist once the maximum capacity that allows for social distancing is reached.

But by no means is business booming, he said.

“It is not about making money; it is about losing the least amount of money that you can,” he said. “Even though there are lines on Friday and Saturday nights, we are still 60 percent down, compared to the previous year.”

Manuel Colinderes is a cook at the Bell in Hand. Under the state's reopening rules, all guests who order alcoholic drinks must also order food. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

The Kesslers said the Bell’s usually lively atmosphere is noticeably different than it was before the pandemic, with no mingling, dancing, or live entertainment. With social-distancing protocols in place, the two-story building can seat only 30 percent of its usual capacity. As a result, sales are down more than 50 percent, compared with early 2020.

Still, the owners think providing some type of gathering place is important during the pandemic — for employees and for guests.

“It is a terrible feeling to walk into a city and see so many businesses closed,” Adam Kessler said. “People definitely want to go out, and we are happy that we can safely provide a place for them.”

While some establishments have been able to attract some semblance of a late-night crowd, the weekend scene at South Street Diner is vastly different from what it was just over a year ago. Sol Sidell, who owns the 24/7 business, said employees no longer face herds of well-lubricated guests hungry for burgers, fries, and pancakes after 2 a.m.

Some students come in around 11 p.m. in smaller groups, he said, but many have swapped packed booths and the glow of neon lights for takeout, which now accounts for 50 percent of the diner’s sales, up from 10 percent pre-pandemic.

“It has changed dramatically . . . we no longer have a line outside of people waiting to get in after the bars close,” Sidell said. “The food shows up at their door . . . but we miss seeing them.”





Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8.