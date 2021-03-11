More table games to be allowed at Encore, MGM Springfield casinos

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission on Thursday cleared the state’s two full-service casinos to drop some of their pandemic safety restrictions on table games, allowing craps to resume and blackjack tables to expand.
The moves are another step toward normal operations at the state’s casinos, which were shut down for months last year and have only gradually reopened. Capacity remains capped at 40 percent of normal, but they have been permitted to offer an increasing number of games. Tournament poker still has not resumed.
The commission in October allowed roulette to resume at the casinos.
The latest changes were requested by MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor. Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville only has slot machines.
Four people will be allowed to play at blackjack tables. Craps tables will reopen with a maximum capacity of six players — three per side. Gamblers will be separated by plexiglass.
