More table games to be allowed at Encore, MGM Springfield casinos

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission on Thursday cleared the state’s two full-service casinos to drop some of their pandemic safety restrictions on table games, allowing craps to resume and blackjack tables to expand.

The moves are another step toward normal operations at the state’s casinos, which were shut down for months last year and have only gradually reopened. Capacity remains capped at 40 percent of normal, but they have been permitted to offer an increasing number of games. Tournament poker still has not resumed.

The commission in October allowed roulette to resume at the casinos.