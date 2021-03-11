Irish, officially

My father didn’t know much about his Scots-Irish background, but my mother and her two younger sisters were proud daughters of Irish immigrants. Until her death a few years ago, my mother ruled over what my husband calls my family’s “Irish-American matriarchy.” Her youngest sister carries on the tradition today.

Around the middle of March each year, everyone wants to be Irish. For some of us, though, that identity is more than just seasonal. I’ve never been tempted to trace my DNA by spitting into a test tube and mailing it off to Ancestry.com , but that doesn’t mean that I’m immune to the pull of my Irish roots. I simply found a more personal way to become closer to my ancestors — and to their home turf. It turns out that if your recent forebears came from the Emerald Isle, you can become a bona fide Irish citizen by applying for Foreign Births Registration.

My grandmother died when her daughters were young, so I only know her through black-and-white moon-faced photos and through my mother’s vivid recollection of her making triangular soda farls on a hot griddle. It’s the only way the sisters would ever eat Irish soda bread. Whenever I visited Ireland, I was under strict orders to find a bakery and bring soda farls home in my luggage. And not just a few. My mother would share them with her sisters at their regular breakfasts after church services on Sunday.

I did know my grandfather, but he died when I was in elementary school. He spoke with that peculiar, clipped accent of provincial Northern Ireland with a rhythm like a big marble rattling down a cobbled street. I usually struggled to understand anything he said. In his speech, he remained a Portadown silk weaver to the end, lilting but inscrutable.

The Irish always love a big party — a stereotype more true than not in my experience — but they don’t just welcome anyone to their ranks. Citizenship through Foreign Births Registration is open to those with at least one grandparent born in Ireland — and who can assemble a cartload of documentation to prove it. So my grandparents, already sepia-toned in memory, were my link to their homeland. Yet the nominally familial became ever more intimately familiar as I traced the chain of their lives that tethered me to them. Each birth, death, and marriage was etched in some ledger in marvelous flowing script from a fountain pen’s nib.

The author's grandparents, Rebecca and Thomas Hadden, in a circa-1920 photo. Courtesy photo

The process was new to me, but probably familiar to anyone who has done genealogical research. I decided to trace my roots back through my grandmother because I could most easily locate a copy of her birth certificate in my family’s records. I soon realized that it would have been slightly easier to follow my grandfather since his name didn’t change when he married.

Rebecca Martin was born in Derryvane, County Armagh, on Nov. 22, 1889, to William Martin, a farmer, and his wife Priscilla Dynes Martin. When I looked up the record online at www.irishgenealogy.ie, I found a link to get a certified copy. Since my application would require sending originals, I did not want to risk somehow losing the family’s only tangible connection in the transatlantic post. For what it’s worth, all my documentation was safely returned.

Rebecca was about 20 years old when she and her brother immigrated to Manchester, Conn. I wondered if they’d each had an ‶American wake″ when they left for the new world. It was a tradition to throw such a party for a leave-taking, as family and friends never expected to see their emigrant loved ones again.

It was easier to trace Rebecca’s life in her new country through documents I could order from the Manchester Town Hall. From her marriage license, I learned that Rebecca was 24 years old when she married my grandfather, Thomas Hadden, on Nov. 26, 1913. He was a decade older. They both worked at Cheney Brothers, which was one of the largest silk mills in the country and recruited workers from throughout the United States and Europe. My weaver grandfather and my silk winder grandmother both hailed from Portadown, but met in Manchester.

I imagined the optimism my grandparents must have felt as they made their way in a new country, married, built a pretty nice house for mill workers, and looked to the future. Yet medicine of the day failed them, and my grandmother died at 41 from complications of minor surgery. The woman wearing a pretty blouse with a lace neckline who stares at me from an old photo never got to see her children grow up. When she died, her 51-year-old husband was left with three daughters under the age of 10.

After being granted Irish citizenship through Foreign Births Registration, it's necessary to submit a second application for an Irish passport. Patricia Harris

The whole documentation process is a matter of compiling beginnings and endings, yet I found myself reflecting more on the people than on the dates. Along with my grandmother’s death certificate, I assembled my mother’s birth certificate, her marriage license, my birth certificate, and my first marriage license. (I still use my name from that marriage on some legal documents. It’s a long story.) After paying online, I sent the thick packet of papers off to Dublin along with two new passport photos, two bills showing my current residence, and a photocopy of my U.S. passport page. Everything was carefully certified and notarized.

I dispatched the application in mid-April. In August, I received a letter addressed “A Chara” (or “my friend”) that confirmed that I had been admitted to the clan. I was, indeed, a citizen of Ireland. Enclosed was a very official-looking Foreign Births Register in both English and Irish and information on how to apply for an Irish passport. I won’t go into detail about the passport process, except to say that it requires its own sheaf of papers and that the strict guidelines for the passport photos almost guarantee a less-than-flattering image.

I would be remiss if I didn’t admit that part of the appeal of obtaining my Irish citizenship was a practical one: By becoming an Irish citizen, I would also become a citizen of the European Union and therefore eligible to live in any member country without the rigmarole of obtaining a resident visa. It’s a status that one of my British editors freely admits she envies. But my pragmatism went by the wayside in favor of a swell of emotion when that lovely certificate arrived.

The prophecy of the American Wake proved true for my grandparents. They never again set foot in their homeland, although they and their daughters never forgot where they came from. I hope that they would be pleased to know that a grandchild has reclaimed their birthright.

When the world reopens and we can travel freely, I’m looking forward to hopping on a plane, touching down in Ireland, and queuing up in the ‶citizen″ lane at border control. It will be good to be home again.

For more information, see www.dfa.ie/citizenship/born-abroad/ and www.dfa.ie/passports/.

Contact Patricia Harris at harrislyon@gmail.com.

