These patios are open for springtime gatherings

Alcove (50 Lovejoy Wharf, Boston), Aquitaine (11 Boylston St., Chestnut Hill), Back Bay Social (867 Boylston St., Boston) Bianca (47 Boylston St, Chestnut Hill), Blackmoor (1 Chelsea St., Charlestown), Café Landwer (900 Beacon St., Boston and 383 Chestnut Hill Ave., Brighton), Chickadee (21 Drydock Ave., Boston), City Tap House (10 Boston Wharf Rd., Boston), City Works (91 Arsenal Yards Blvd., Watertown), Coppersmith (40 W. Third St., Boston), Dorchester Brewing Company (1250 Massachusetts Ave., Boston), Harvest (44 Brattle St., Cambridge), Legal Sea Foods (55 Boylston St., Chestnut Hill), LongCross (501 Fellsway, Medford), Lucia (415 Hanover St., Boston) Mare (223 Hanover St., Boston), Rochambeau (900 Boylston St., Boston), Scampo (215 Charles St., Boston), Trattoria Il Panino (280 Hanover St., Boston), Woods Hill Pier 4 (300 Pier Four Blvd., Boston)

Patios: If the warm weather has you longing for an al fresco meal, rejoice: Plenty of restaurants have maintained patios all year long or are reintroducing them for springtime. As always, check with your favorite spot before setting out — details are always subject to change.

Coming soon

Advertisement

Bambara (25 Edwin H. Land Blvd., Cambridge), Prezza (24 Fleet St., Boston) Thistle & Leek (105 Union St., Newton), Tiger Mama (1363 Boylston St., Boston), Trina’s Starlite Lounge (3 Beacon St., Somerville)

Bar Mezzana in the South End will reopen April 1. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

April 1

Alibi (215 Charles St., Boston), Bar Mezzana (360 Harrison Ave., Boston), Black Lamb (571 Tremont St., Boston), Bricco (241 Hanover St., Boston), Buttermilk & Bourbon (160 Commonwealth Ave., Boston), Citrus & Salt (142 Berkeley St., Boston) Cunard Tavern (24 Orleans St., Boston), Ducali (289 Causeway St., Boston) Game On (82 Lansdowne St., Boston), The Lexington (100 North First St., Cambridge), Loretta’s Last Call (1 Lansdowne St., Boston), MIDA (782 Tremont St., Boston), Paris Creperie Seaport (60 Seaport Blvd., Boston), Quattro (264 Hanover St., Boston), Row 34 (383 Congress St., Boston), Scorpion Bar (58 Seaport Blvd., Boston), Shojo (9 Tyler St., Boston), Sweet Cheeks (1381 Boylston St., Boston)

Advertisement

May 1

No Relation and Shore Leave (11 William E. Mullins Way), Orfano (1391 Boylston St., Boston)

Reopenings: Plenty of restaurants are coming out of hibernation, too. Bistro du Midi (272 Boylston St., Boston) overlooking the Public Garden, re-opened on Wednesday, March 17, with a renovated first floor and the moules frites you know and love from chef Robert Sisca.

Nearby, The Lenox Hotel’s City Bar (65 Exeter St., Boston) once again serves steak, seafood, and stiff drinks Thursday through Saturday evenings. And the good times roll once more at French Quarter (545 Washington St., Boston), with a New Orleans-themed menu slated to launch on Wednesday, April 7.

The Harvard Square location of Dig (82 Mt. Auburn St., Cambridge) debuted the day before the pandemic hit; they’re back again, hopefully this time for good. Near Inman Square, Will Gilson’s Puritan & Co. has returned for takeout and delivery Wednesday through Sunday (1166 Cambridge St., Cambridge).

Chicken at Shore Leave, which will reopen May 1. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe/file

In a sure sign of spring, Sullivan’s, the beloved Castle Island ice cream and seafood shack (2080 William J. Day Blvd., Boston), is now open for business, celebrating its 70th year.

Atmospheric tapas parlor Taberna de Haro (999 Beacon St., Brookline) has reopened at 50 percent capacity; visit for paella and sherry from 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. In Fort Point, Oak + Rowan (321 A St., Boston) makes a comeback this week.

Peruvian restaurant Tambo 22 (22 Adams St., Chelsea) from Taranta’s Jose Duarte plans to reopen on Thursday, April 1 — not joking. And in Dorchester, Ghost Pepper (120 Savin Hill Ave., Boston) spices things up with a March 22 reopening date.

Advertisement

Expansions: One more piece of good news. The Farmer’s Daughter, acclaimed in North Easton, has branched out to Sudbury (534F Boston Post Road), offering grain bowls, omelets, a sinful-sounding chicken-and-waffle Benedict, quiches, and toasts.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.