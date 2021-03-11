Am I letting people down when I decline socially distant get togethers?

How do I balance my needs and other people’s during the pandemic? After a typical workday of six-plus hours of Zoom, I want nothing more than to be by myself. I recognize that many people live and/or work alone, and it’s important to maintain ties with friends and family. But when someone reaches out for a social Zoom, or a masked walk, I feel like my choices are to support them but feel resentful, or decline and feel as if I’m letting them down. I’ve suggested shorter get-togethers, but that also feels as if I’m not validating their needs.

This is not a problem.

This is a predicament.

Problems have solutions, predicaments don’t. A predicament can only be endured. Americans tend to recoil from this kind of thinking — we’re big on believing we can create our own reality through force of will — but recognizing a predicament for what it is brings a certain freedom. It allows you, crucially, to validate a friend’s needs without meeting them. If a friend needed a kidney and you couldn’t donate, you wouldn’t deny their need, or their disappointment or anxiety about whether it will be met. Nor would you make such a production of your own regret that your friend felt obliged to comfort and validate you. You’d both know it’s no one’s fault, it’s just a rotten situation. We’re in a similar place now. This is a hard place to sit — literally, with your own helplessness — but I think you have to learn how. We all do.

While you can’t solve predicaments, you can tweak them a little. I’ve found it helpful to dedicate chunks of time throughout the day to catching up with friends and social media, and to stay incommunicado otherwise, rather than keeping an open channel. Be the first one to reach out, even if it’s just forwarding a meme — knowing someone Out There spontaneously thought of you is powerful medicine for folks who are starting to feel invisible. Find opportunities to do favors or kind gestures from afar — lend a book or household tool, share a recipe, make them one of whatever your pandemic craft is. The goal is to keep the connection alive until better times come.

Keep saying no to faux-socializing opportunities you find especially soul-killing — like additional Zoom hangouts. If you can only socialize for short periods, that’s fine. Everyone’s operating under pandemic rules; you’re not going to come off as some eccentric Luddite diva by limiting access to yourself.

Be intentional about your alone time, too. What does “solitude” mean to you? Freedom from interruptions? Privacy? Silence? Can you, once or twice a week, stay up late or get up early (or, my personal favorite, in the middle of the night for a couple of hours) for total quiet at home? Take solo hikes? Make sure your solo time is giving you what you need from it.

Some relationships may not survive the pandemic. We’re each on our own little raft in this choppy, flotsam-filled sea, and no matter how hard you try to hang on, the currents will pull some loved ones apart. I wish you the best.

Miss Conduct is Robin Abrahams, a writer with a PhD in psychology.