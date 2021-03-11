Analysis: Governor McKee makes few waves with first budget, but big changes are expected

Instead, the brand new Democratic governor has put forward a plan that is likely to please most constituencies – the reduction of the car tax continues and other taxes aren’t being hiked – but makes few waves, despite a projected windfall of more than $1.1 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funding that will be earmarked for the state budget.

The $11.17 billion tax-and-spending plan for the fiscal year that begins July 1 proposed Thursday by Governor Dan McKee falls into none of those categories.

PROVIDENCE – There have been years where a Rhode Island governor’s budget proposal has been dead on arrival. There have been other years where carcuts are recommended just to balance the budget. And of course there’s always the classic election-year plan designed specifically to win over voters.

Advertisement

McKee’s straightforward budget proposal comes with no glitzy or glamorous new programs, but holds over most of the signature initiatives established by former Governor Gina Raimondo, including free college tuition for high school graduates at the Community College of Rhode Island, a suite of economic development tools for the state Commerce Corporation, and increased funding for Real Jobs RI, which trains and connects workers with potential employers.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ryan Pearson hailed McKee’s proposal as “a strong foundation on which to build,” and House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi said McKee “has been very collaborative and we have developed a good working relationship” during the preparation process. McKee was formally sworn in at Rhode Island’s 76th governor last week, after Raimondo became US commerce secretary.

What legislative leaders aren’t saying publicly is that McKee appears to be taking a deferential approach when it comes to spending the federal stimulus money that is coming to Rhode Island. McKee has said he would like a big chunk of the one-time funding to go toward infrastructure projects instead of programs with recurring line items.

Advertisement

McKee has acknowledged that his top priority during his first several months in office is going to be getting as many Rhode Islanders vaccinated as possible so he can fully reopen the economy and send students back to full-time in-person learning in the fall. He is required to submit a budget, but he appears content with allowing the House and Senate to tweak the plan as they wish.

“Not only are we going to work collaboratively with the General Assembly to produce the best possible budget for Rhode Islanders, but we will also be intentional about how we spend the next round of stimulus in a way that moves Rhode Island forward and makes all 39 communities stronger,” McKee told reporters on Thursday.

McKee’s budget proposal does include a plan to tax and regulate marijuana, but has signaled that he is open to a separate plan introduced this week by Senate leaders who want to create a five-member commission and tax cannabis at a 20 percent rate. McKee’s placeholder proposal would have marijuana regulated by the Department of Business Regulation and the tax rate would be around 20 percent, officials said.

McKee has also put forward a $64.9 million plan to build a long-term care facility at Eleanor Slater Hospital’s Zambarano campus in Burrillville. He’s also proposing eliminating 100 jobs at the state-run hospital, which has been hemorrhaging money amid struggles with Medicaid and Medicare funding. State officials have been working with a private consulting firm on a plan to transform the hospital.

Advertisement

If McKee’s proposal wasn’t overly stimulating, the next phase of the budget process isn’t likely to generate much excitement, either.

The House Finance Committee will begin slogging through each budget article, holding marathon hearings over the next three months.

Then the fun begins.

Sometime in late May or June, the House will unveil a revised budget that is more likely to incorporate much of the federal stimulus money that is coming to Rhode Island. While few, if any, of McKee’s plans are expected to end on the chopping block, the House’s proposal is all but certain to be more creative.

But don’t expect state leaders to find a way to spend every penny of the federal relief funding this year. The American Rescue Plan approved by Congress this week gives state and local governments until 2024 to use the money.

And next year is an election year for McKee and every member of the Rhode Island General Assembly.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.