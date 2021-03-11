Boston, other cities break temperature records

The first day of spring is more than a week away, but Southern New England saw a tantalizing tease of warmer days ahead Thursday, as temperature records were broken in Boston, Worcester, and Providence.

Temperatures in Boston rose to 74 degrees, beating the previous record of 67 set in 1990. In Worcester, it was 70, breaking the previous record of 66 set in 1977. And in Providence it was 72, breaking the record of 71 set in 1990, the National Weather Service said.