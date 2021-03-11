CDC boss says ‘pandemic will end,’ on one year anniversary of WHO declaration on health crisis

“The toll of this disease and the continued loss of life around the world and in our nation is heartbreaking,” said Walensky, who previously served as chief of infectious diseases at Mass. General. “To so many of you who have felt the pain and loss of a loved one during this pandemic – you have suffered the ultimate loss, and we grieve with you.”

The statement from Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was issued by her agency on the one-year anniversary of the World Health Organization declaring COVID-19 a global pandemic.

The head of the CDC said Thursday that the COVID-19 pandemic “will end,” while also acknowledging the devastating toll of a health crisis that’s killed more than 520,000 Americans.

Walensky also listed many life events that have been put on hold, in addition to the breathtaking scope of the death and physical suffering.

“There have been too many missed family gatherings, too many lost milestones and opportunities, too many sacrifices,” she said. “And still, through it all, there is determination; there are stories of giving and hope, of stamina and perseverance. We are better together, and together, we will endure.”

The CDC boss said she’s heartened to see millions of Americans getting vaccinated on a daily basis.

“Earlier this week, CDC released our first evidence-based guidance for fully vaccinated people,” Walensky said. “These new recommendations are a first step in our process of returning to everyday activities – safely spending time with family and friends, hugging our grandparents and grandchildren, and celebrating birthdays and holidays.”

At the same time, Walensky urged the public to continue taking precautions against the virus.

“Whether you are already vaccinated or not yet vaccinated, wear a well-fitted mask, practice physical distancing, wash your hands often, avoid medium and large gatherings, and avoid travel,” she said. “We know these measures work to prevent the spread of this virus and help protect each other.”

Walensky also said in no uncertain terms that there’s light at the end of the tunnel.

“This pandemic will end,” she said. “And, our public health work will continue. Through the near-blinding spotlight of this crisis, we now clearly see what we should have addressed before– the long-standing inequities that prevent us from achieving optimal health for all. ... To move past this pandemic, we must resolutely face these challenges head on and fully embrace the innovations, the new partnerships, and the resilience of our communities that have emerged from this crisis.”

She also reflected on the hundreds of thousands of American lives that have been lost to the virus.

“These are grandparents, parents, and children,” Walensky said. “They are siblings, friends, and neighbors. They are our loved ones and our community. We join together to grieve these losses and intensify our efforts so they were not in vain. I thank you for your perseverance and for your unity of mission. Together, our strength and hope will guide us to the end of this pandemic.”

