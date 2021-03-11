Crash on Route 1A in East Boston involves life threatening injuries, police say

Boston police responded to a motor vehicle crash involving life-threatening injuries on Route 1A in East Boston shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday, a police spokesperson said.
The crash occurred in the area of Addison St. and William F. McClellan Highway, where officers responded around 7:50 p.m., said Officer Kim Tavares, a department spokesperson.
No further information was available, she said.
This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.
