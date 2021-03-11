fb-pixel Skip to main content

Crash on Route 1A in East Boston involves life threatening injuries, police say

By Christine Mui and Andrew Stanton Globe Correspondent,Updated March 10, 2021, 17 minutes ago

Boston police responded to a motor vehicle crash involving life-threatening injuries on Route 1A in East Boston shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday, a police spokesperson said.

The crash occurred in the area of Addison St. and William F. McClellan Highway, where officers responded around 7:50 p.m., said Officer Kim Tavares, a department spokesperson.

No further information was available, she said.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.


