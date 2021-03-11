CVS adds 34 more COVID-19 vaccine sites in Mass. and 4 more in R.I.

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — CVS Health announced Thursday that it will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to eligible populations at 34 additional retail pharmacies in Massachusetts and four additional locations in Rhode Island.
Appointments for this latest allocation will start to become available for booking on Saturday. To book an appointment at a CVS, create an account and go to their vaccine portal or call 800-746-7287.
The additional retail locations add to the 51 stores already activated in Massachusetts, bringing the total number in the state to 85. Participating CVS Pharmacy locations can be found in Bristol, Essex, Hampden, Middlesex, Norfolk, Suffolk, Plymouth, and Worcester counties. A CVS Health spokesperson would not say exactly where these new locations are.
The four pharmacies in Rhode Island are in addition to the 11 locations that were already activated in the state, bringing the total to 14.
According to Matt Blanchette, a CVS spokesman, vaccines will be available at CVS pharmacies throughout the country when more supply allows, with the capacity to administer 20 million to 25 million shots per month.
“We’re proud to play a part in increasing access to the vaccine to as many people as possible to enable reopening efforts in the communities we serve,” said Neela Montgomery, president of CVS Pharmacy and executive vice president of CVS Health.
