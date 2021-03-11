Daily service to resume on 12 long-distance Amtrak routes

The new funding also will allow Amtrak to recall more than 1,200 furloughed workers through the remainder of this fiscal year and next.

The restart will be rolled out across three phases, with four routes returning to service May 24, four more a week later on May 31, and the final four the next week, on June 7, Amtrak said in a statement. The relaunch comes as a result of increased demand and new funding being delivered by the rescue plan, better known as the stimulus package.

Amtrak plans to restart daily service on 12 long-distance routes in late May with President Joe Biden set to sign the American Rescue Plan into law on Friday, officials said.

Advertisement

“Offering daily long distance service represents a vital step in our road to recovery,” Amtrak CEO Bill Flynn said in the statement released Wednesday. “Recognizing the immense value of our employees, we’d like to thank Congress for enabling service restoration and helping us recall furloughed employees.”

The first four routes returning are California Zephyr, Coast Starlight, Empire Builder, and Texas Eagle. California Zephyr runs from Chicago to San Fransisco through Omaha, Denver, and Salt Lake City. Coast Starlight takes riders from Seattle to Los Angeles through Portland, Sacramento, and Oakland while Empire Builder runs from Chicago to Portland/Seattle, passing through Saint Paul-Minneapolis and Spokane. Texas Eagle runs from Chicago to Los Angeles through St. Louis, Dallas, and San Antonio.

Returning on May 31 are Capitol Limited, City of New Orleans, Lake Shore Limited, and Southwest Chief. Capitol Limited runs from Washington, D.C., to Chicago with stops in Pittsburgh and Cleveland. City of New Orleans departs from Chicago and concludes its journey in New Orleans, with stops in Memphis and Jackson, Miss.. Lake Shore Limited runs from New York/Boston to Chicago with stops in Albany and Buffalo. Southwest Chief also departs from Chicago, but takes riders west to Los Angeles, with stops in Kansas City and Albuquerque.

Advertisement

The final batch of routes, returning on June 7, are Crescent, Palmetto, Silver Meteor, and Silver Star. Crescent runs between New York and New Orleans with stops in Washington, D.C. and Atlanta. Palmetto takes riders from New York to Savannah through Washington, D.C., and Charleston. Silver Meteor and Silver Star both depart from New York and conclude in Miami. Silver Meteor has stops in Savannah, Jacksonville, and Orlando while Silver Star stops in Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, and Tampa.

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.























