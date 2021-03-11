Dorchester Day parade canceled for second straight year

The Dorchester Day Parade, slated for June 6, has been canceled for the second straight year, The Dorchester Day Parade Committee announced in a Facebook post Wednesday.

The committee attributed the cancellation to a desire to keep community members, participants, and neighbors safe as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage. The annual parade spans 3.2 miles of one of the city’s most diverse neighborhoods and is held on the first Sunday in June, according to the parade’s website.

“We know that the past year has been a difficult one for everyone due to the Coronavirus Pandemic,” organizers wrote on Facebook. “We wish that we could all gather to celebrate Dorchester ... we hope that we will be able to gather again in the near future to celebrate our community and each other.”