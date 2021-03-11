The George Bailey of Brookline is a 77-year-old grandmother named Gloria

But there was always a source of life and light in that store. That light wore flowery outfits, bright red lipstick and baubly earrings.

The Trader Joe’s at Coolidge Corner in Brookline can be a hectic place, especially in the middle of a pandemic.

Gloria Cocuzzo is 77 years old and worked at the supermarket for 16 years. She’s everybody’s grandmother, fussing over children like they were one of her own five grandkids, dishing out flowers and gummy bears with equal aplomb.

Despite being especially vulnerable to COVID, she insisted on working through the pandemic. Last month, when her daughter drove her to get a vaccination, Gloria, still smarting from a broken rib, could only talk about getting back behind her register at Trader Joe’s.

Everybody loves Gloria.

Everybody, it would appear, except the suits at Trader Joe’s.

Gloria rang up a six-pack of beer to a family member who was a few months short of their 21st birthday.

For this lapse in judgment, Gloria Cocuzzo was fired.

After 16 years of service, after risking her life to keep working through a pandemic, after establishing herself as the store’s chief goodwill ambassador, she was shown the door.

Gloria and I traded text messages but she declined to be interviewed, signing off with a smiling emoji.

Plenty of others are not shy about talking about her and Trader Joe’s, and in the court of public opinion, Gloria is clearly winning.

Deanna Miller, one of Gloria’s fans, set up a GoFundMe account for Gloria this week with a goal of raising $10,000. As of Thursday afternoon, it had raised over $37,000 from more than 600 donors.

In a message to donors, Miller said Gloria doesn’t have a computer but was at her daughter’s house trying to navigate the process of filing for unemployment and Medicare when she realized so many of her customers were rallying to her cause.

When Miller spoke to Gloria, “she was sobbing and inconsolable.”

One of the donors, Brian Riordan, compared the outpouring of generosity to the final scene in “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

“Gloria is to Brookline what Jimmy Stewart’s character George Bailey was to Bedford Falls,” Riordan said.

Gloria’s defenders acknowledge she made a mistake, but believe the punishment was wildly excessive.

As one donor, Jody Newman, put it: “Gloria represented Trader Joe’s, my favorite grocer, so beautifully. It’s so disappointing to learn that TJs, in turn, acted with corporate rigidity and without humanity or compassion.”

While Trader Joe’s reaction to Gloria’s transgression was indeed rigid, the company wasn’t so firm last year when Michaelann Ferro, a 21-year-old MassArt student who works at the Coolidge Corner store, complained about being sexually harassed and assaulted by a co-worker.

As my colleague Katie Johnston reported, after Ferro reported the abuse to the store manager, with corroborating statements from other employees who said they had witnessed or experienced inappropriate behavior by the same co-worker, management declined to discipline him, concluding it was a “he said, she said” situation.

But, of course, it wasn’t. It was, instead, as Ferro put it “a he said, she said, she said, she said, she said” situation.

Taking a page out of the Cardinal Bernard Law School of Management, Trader Joe’s transferred the guy to another store.

So, if you’re keeping score at home, Trader Joe’s thinks selling a six-pack to some kid a few months short of the legal drinking age is worse than sexual harassment and assault.

A manager of the store referred me to corporate, but I didn’t hear back from the suits.

Ferro wasn’t surprised.

“I do think Trader Joe’s morals and choices are random and lack any protection or support for any of their employees,” Ferro said. “I have no trust in their authority or compass to navigate what is wrong or right after my experience and this event with Gloria proves there is no rhyme or reason behind actions, just impulsive decisions.”

Clean up in Aisle 4!

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.