COVID-19 vaccine information for every city and town in Rhode Island

Here is the latest information for every municipality in Rhode Island, and how they are vaccinating their residents:

PROVIDENCE — As the state expands its vaccine eligibility, some towns are closing their municipal clinics while others are vaccinating broader populations than the state-run mass vaccination clinics. Many advise residents to sign up for first doses of the vaccines with the state or with CVS or Walgreens retail pharmacies.

Barrington: The town has already gone through its supply of first doses for residents and is now finishing second doses. Since it’s unclear if the town will receive more doses, it’s recommending that residents to sign up for vaccines with the state or with retail pharmacies.

Bristol: The town has gone through its allocation for first doses and will begin clinics for second doses soon. They advise residents to sign up for vaccines with the state or with retail pharmacies.

Central Falls: Any resident over 18 is eligible for a vaccine by making an appointment online or by calling 855-843-7620.

Coventry: The town has gone through its allocation for first doses and will begin clinics for second doses soon. They advise residents to sign up for vaccines with the state or with retail pharmacies. However, if more shots are made available, a CodeRED notification will be sent out. Sign up to receive these notifications here.

Cranston: The Cranston Senior Center has finished its clinics. They advise residents to sign up for vaccines with the state or with retail pharmacies.

Cumberland: The town is running age-based clinics. Residents over the age of 65 should monitoring the town’s website and the town’s EMS Facebook page to find out if appointments are available for them. Any resident can pre-register for an appointment here. If shots become available to your age group, you can sign up here or by calling the senior center at 401-335-5888. Homebound residents can request an at-home vaccination by calling the senior center. Teachers will start getting vaccinated at community clinics March 12, but will be contacted by their employer on how to sign up and where to go.

East Greenwich: The town is finishing up clinics for residents’ second shots and will start to vaccinate teachers, who will be contacted by their employer on how to receive a shot. The town is recommending that residents sign up for an appointment with the state or with retail pharmacies unless they receive another allocation of doses from the state health department in the future.

East Providence: East Providence residents who are over 65 can monitor the city’s website here, where future appointments could be made available. If they do not have access to the internet, or do not feel comfortable with the technology, they can call the city’s COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 401-533-9812.

Exeter: Residents who are 65 and older can register on the town’s vaccine waiting list here. If you’ve been vaccinated, or plan to be, elsewhere, please call town hall to have your name removed from the list at 401-285-7500.

Foster: Residents who are 60 and older can contact Carol Mauro, the town’s director of health and human services, by email at cmauro@townoffoster.com or by leaving her a voicemail at 401-392-9208. Be sure to include your full name, date of birth, and your phone number in your email or voicemail. Because of the volume of calls, you will not receive a call back, but you will be contacted when your age group becomes eligible for a vaccine.

Glocester: A message on the town’s COVID-19 (401-710-4182) on March 10 that said all clinics are currently full and no appointments will be available in the near future. They recommended that residents sign up for a vaccine appointment with the state or by making an appointment with participating retail pharmacies.

Hopkinton: According to the town’s website, all vaccination clinics for residents older than 75 have completed first doses and will be moving onto second doses soon. They recommend residents sign up for an appointment with the state or with retail pharmacies.

Jamestown: Residents over 75 who need assistance signing up for a vaccine are asked to call the town’s COVID-19 call center at 401-423-1213, extension 4328. They should leave their name, number, and age and someone will be in touch with them to assist. If you are younger than 75, you should sign up for an appointment with the state or with a retail pharmacy.

Johnston: Residents over 75 can monitor the town’s website for future available appointments here. If you cannot self-register online, you can call the Johnston Senior Center at 401-944-3343 for assistance. Otherwise, it’s recommended that residents sign up for a vaccine with the state or with participating retail pharmacies.

Little Compton: All vaccination clinics for residents have completed first doses and will be moving onto second doses soon. They recommend residents sign up for an appointment with the state or with retail pharmacies.

Middletown: The Middletown Emergency Operations Center can help direct residents to the appropriate resources, whether its a clinic with the town or by telling them to sign up with the state. Residents can call 401-842-6565 or email MiddletownEOC@MiddletownRI.com.

Narragansett: Residents who are 75 and older can schedule an appointment or pre-register on the town’s website here or by calling the Community Center at 401-782-0611. They will soon be registering residents who are 65 and older, but are waiting for guidance from the Rhode Island Department of Health, according to town officials.

Newport: Residents who are 75 and older can pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine by calling 401-846-7426, extension 1, or by filling out a form on the town’s website here.

North Kingstown: Residents over 75 will be contacted by the town. Call 401-294-3331, extension 405 for assistance.

North Providence: According to a message on the town’s COVID-19 hotline, as of March 5 the town said it had several clinics available for residents who were 65 or older. Future appointments and clinics available for residents can be found on the website here. If a resident does not have internet access, they can call the senior center, which will register them, at 401-231-0742. The COVID-19 hotline for North Providence is 401-437-6418.

Pawtucket: Any resident can fill out this online form to receive information about future vaccine clinics. Residents who fill out the form will be contacted once they are eligible, but the form does not guarantee a spot at the clinic. Pawtucket residents who are 50 and older can sign up now for a vaccination at one of the upcoming clinics by going to this link here or by calling the BEAT COVID-19 team at 855-843-7620.

Portsmouth: Updates will be posted on the town’s website here about all things COVID-19. Residents can complete this vaccine notification form and sign up for email and text notifications for updates on vaccination opportunities. You can also leave your phone number, name, age, and email address (if you have one) on the town’s COVID-19 hotline by calling 401-643-0323 or by emailing vaccine@portsmouthri.com. You will then be contacted with any information about upcoming clinics.

Providence: Residents who are 65 and older, and residents who are 50 and older and live in ZIP codes 02904, 02905, 02907, 02908, and 02909, can register for open appointments on this website or can call 401-421-2489 or 3-1-1.

Richmond: The town has finished its first-dose clinics for elderly residents and will be starting second doses soon. It’s recommended that residents go through the state or retail pharmacies to sign-up for a vaccine.

Scituate: Residents who were born between the years 1919-1945 are still being scheduled for vaccine clinics at the Scituate Senior Center. If you have not yet been contacted and match this criteria, call 401-647-2662 and then press 1. Leave a message with your full name, date of birth, and phone number.

Smithfield: Residents who are 64 and older are currently being scheduled for vaccine appointments. Residents looking for an appointment can call the senior center at 401-949-4590 or the town hall at 401-233-1010. All residents over the age of 18 can sign up on the town’s website to be contacted once a vaccine is available for their age group. That is also the web page where all updates about the town’s vaccine efforts will be posted.

South Kingstown: According to the town’s website, the town is asking the community to provide any information on residents over 75. If they have not booked an appointment yet, they can call the senior center at 401-789-0268 and leave a message with the person’s name, age, phone number, and that they are in need of an appointment.

Tiverton: According to the town’s website, residents 65 and older can sign up for a vaccine waitlist here. Phone calls will be made to residents to schedule an appointment when one is available. However, the town’s website said they encourage residents to schedule a vaccine at the first opportunity available, even if it’s not with the town. No town-related phone number was listed for those without internet access, but listed a number for the Rhode Island Department of Health at 401-222-8022.

Warren: According to the town’s website, residents should schedule appointments with the state or with retail pharmacies.

Warwick: Clinics for first doses are ending soon. Any additional information will be posted on the town’s website here. Residents should schedule appointments with the state or with retail pharmacies.

Westerly: Residents over 75, or caregivers of residents over 75, are asked to register for the town’s Code Red by clicking here. However, the town does not have any allocations for elderly residents and recommends residents find an appointment with the state or with a retail pharmacy.

West Greenwich: The town’s vaccine doses have been spoken for and are not allowing any additional residents to sign up for an appointment. They recommend having residents find appointments with the state or with a retail pharmacy.

West Warwick: The town is no longer administering first doses to residents. Residents can sign up for an appointment with the state or with a retail pharmacy.

See something that should be updated? Email Rhode Island reporter Alexa Gagosz at alexa.gagosz@globe.com.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.