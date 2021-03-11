Lifespan to vaccinate immunocompromised R.I. residents age 16 and older

The hospital system, which is the largest health care system in the state, wrote on their website that these conditions of eligibility meet guidelines by the Rhode Island Department of Health. However, they do not.

Lifespan, which received a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines from the state, posted on their website that those Rhode Islanders over 65 years old, are on a transplant waiting list, or are over the age of 16 and immunocompromised; can book an appointment on Lifespan’s vaccine portal or by calling 401-475-7468.

The state has only opened vaccine eligibility to residents who are older than 65, and most recently, teachers, school-related staff, and child care providers. In some communities, like specific zip codes of Providence, residents over 50 can start booking appointments. But the state has yet to indicate exactly when eligibility will open for those with underlying health conditions. Each time the Globe has asked the state for a specific date or timeline, they have answered by saying those with underlying conditions will become eligible in “mid-March.”

Joseph Wendelken, a spokesman for the state health department, told a Globe reporter Thursday night that he could not confirm when eligibility will open for residents with medical issues or when an announcement might be made.

“We have not made any new announcements about the eligibility timeline, beyond what we’ve already said about being on schedule for mid-March for the next groups,” said Wendelken in an email.

According to Lifespan’s website, patients will have to show proof of age and residence when they arrive for their vaccine appointment, and will not be able to receive a vaccine if they do not meet the criteria set by the state health department. This is in direct contrast with the state’s vaccine procedures.

State health officials have previously said that residents will not be asked to show identification, proof of insurance, or medical records as evidence of any underlying health conditions when they become eligible at mass vaccination sites, which are run by state agencies such as the health department and Rhode Island National Guard.

This is not the first time that a non-governmental organization has made some groups eligible for the vaccine that the state has not.

Last week, CVS retail pharmacies aligned the company’s eligibility guidelines with federal directives and allowed teachers, school staff, and childcare providers to start booking vaccine appointments before the state made them eligible. In Rhode Island, CVS pharmacies receive vaccine doses from both the state and the federal government, but only doses from the federal government were reserved for educators, according to Wendelken.

Days later, Walgreens pharmacies in Rhode Island also started including educators and associated staff in their eligibility criteria. It’s unclear where doses at Walgreens locations were coming from. Wendelken said Monday the company received doses from the federal government; however, Rebekah Pajak, a spokeswoman for Walgreens, told the Globe that the company does not.

“Confirming only state allocation at this time.” Pajak told a Globe reporter.

Walgreens issued a national statement later in the week, saying they were also part of the Federal partnership program in Rhode Island, but had started more recently than CVS. They did not indicate an exact date. A Walgreens spokesperson could not be immediately reached for confirmation.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.