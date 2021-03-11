One killed in fatal house fire in Seabrook, N.H.; police officer rescues another resident

One person was killed and another was injured after fire swept through a home Wednesday night in Seabrook, N.H., fire officials said.

The blaze at 21 Spruce Court was reported by a neighbor at 10:16 p.m., the New Hampshire state fire marshal’s office said in a statement. Seabrook first responders arrived at the scene and a police officer was able to rescue one resident from the home, who was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital, officials said.

Firefighters extinguished the fire, but one resident was pronounced dead at the scene after the person was unable to escape the burning home, the statement said.