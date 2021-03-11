Teenager dead, another hurt in East Boston crash

A teenager was killed and another was injured after a car slammed into a telephone police in East Boston Wednesday night, police said.

The 18-year-old male victim died and a 17-year-old girl was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

The crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m. at 176 William F. McClellan Highway, which also known as Route 1A, police said.