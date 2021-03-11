Teenager dead, another hurt in East Boston crash

A teenager was killed and another was injured after a car slammed into a telephone police in East Boston Wednesday night, police said.
The 18-year-old male victim died and a 17-year-old girl was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.
The crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m. at 176 William F. McClellan Highway, which also known as Route 1A, police said.
Route 1A was shut down in both directions Wednesday night due to the crash. Motorists were advised to avoid the roadway and Boston police tweeted around 9 p.m. that it would be closed “until further notice.”
WCVB-TV reported that the crash snapped a utility pole in half and knocked out power to the area.
