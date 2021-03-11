Person shot in Hyde Park, injuries non-life threatening

Boston police Officer Kim Tavares, a department spokeswoman, said officers responded to the shooting call at 2:52 p.m. in the area of 74 Beacon St. The victim, she said, was transported to a local hospital. Tavares had no information on the victim’s age or gender but said the person’s injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

A person was shot Thursday afternoon in Hyde Park, Boston police said.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.





