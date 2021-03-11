Prosecutors say Ghislaine Maxwell should remain jailed while awaiting trial in New York City; reject latest bid for bail

She has twice been ordered held without bail by US District Court judge Alison N. Nathan who is overseeing the case in the US District Court for the southern district of New York. Most recently Nathan ruled that Maxwell has demonstrated a “lack of candor” about her personal finances.

Maxwell, who has pleaded not guilty in court and adamantly insisted she is innocent, was living in Manchester-by-the Sea and Bradford, New Hampshire for several years until she was arrested by FBI agents in the Granite State residence on July 2, 2020.

Federal prosecutors say Ghislaine Maxwell should remain jailed while awaiting trial for allegedly helping Jeffrey Epstein sexually assault three teenaged girls even though she has offered to post $28.5 million in bonds and renounce both her British and French citizenships.

For the third time, Maxwell’s attorneys are asking Nathan to allow Maxwell, who is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, a federal Bureau of Prisons facility, according to court records

But federal prosecutors say the judge cannot rule on Maxwell’s third request because she is appealing the bail order issued by Nathan in December. Also, prosecutors, note France does not extradite citizens facing criminal charges based on the year the case is filed.

“The defendant continues to pose an extreme risk of flight, and the additional bail conditions proposed by the defendant do not justify reversal of the Court’s prior findings,’' prosecutors wrote this week.”That she is ‘willing’ to renounce her foreign citizenship would do nothing to prevent the defendant from fleeing and then fighting extradition once abroad [or] to flee to another jurisdiction altogether...from which extradition is impossible.”.

Ghislaine faces six charges stemming from her long association with Epstein who counted former presidents, top business executive and academics at MIT and Harvard among his supporters. He committed suicide in 2019 while jailed pending federal sex trafficking charges.

But, her attorneys argued that circumstances have since changed, especially since the defense has now filed about a dozen motions attacking the quality and validity of the evidence against her.

Moreover, Maxwell has also promised to renounce both her British and French citizenships, leaving her only as an American citizen who wants to stay in the New York City area until trial so she can clear her name, according to court records.

“Ms. Maxwell has already been denied a fair chance in the court of public opinion She has been maligned by the media, which has perpetuated a false narrative about her” that has undermined her right to an impartial jury, attorney Bobbi C. Stemheim and other lawyers wrote in court papers.

“She has been relentlessly attacked with vicious slurs, persistent lies, and blatant inaccuracies by spokespeople who have neither met nor spoken to her,’' the lawyers wrote. “She has been depicted as a cartoon character villain in an attempt to turn her into a substitute replacement for Jeffrey Epstein. Yet, Ms. Maxwell is determined­ and welcomes the opportunity to face her accusers at trial and clear her name.”

Maxwell and her husband, whose name is redacted in court papers, were living in Manchester-by-the Sea for about four years; Maxwell moved to Bradford, N.H., around 2019 and was living there with a private security guard until the FBI agents took her into custody on the first anniversary of Epstein’s death in a New York Jail.

Nathan has not ruled on the third request for bail.





