Salisbury woman arrested for OUI in I-495 crash that seriously injured motorcyclist

A Salisbury woman was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence in a crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist in Haverhill Wednesday.

The crash occurred at 4:49 p.m. on the on-ramp to Interstate 495 north, off River Street. It involved a motorcycle and a pick-up truck, according to a statement from the Haverhill Police Department.

The motorcyclist, a 37-year-old man, was flown to a Boston area hospital, the statement said.