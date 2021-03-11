fb-pixel Skip to main content

Salisbury woman arrested for OUI in I-495 crash that seriously injured motorcyclist

By Christine Mui Globe Correspondent,Updated March 10, 2021, 49 minutes ago

A Salisbury woman was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence in a crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist in Haverhill Wednesday.

The crash occurred at 4:49 p.m. on the on-ramp to Interstate 495 north, off River Street. It involved a motorcycle and a pick-up truck, according to a statement from the Haverhill Police Department.

The motorcyclist, a 37-year-old man, was flown to a Boston area hospital, the statement said.

Police arrested the driver of the pick-up truck, Martha Iannazzo, 60, for operating under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of personal injury, the statement said.

State and local police are investigating.

Christine Mui can be reached at christine.mui@globe.com.

