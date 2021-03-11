Salisbury woman arrested for OUI in I-495 crash that seriously injured motorcyclist

A Salisbury woman was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence in a crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist in Haverhill Wednesday.
The crash occurred at 4:49 p.m. on the on-ramp to Interstate 495 north, off River Street. It involved a motorcycle and a pick-up truck, according to a statement from the Haverhill Police Department.
The motorcyclist, a 37-year-old man, was flown to a Boston area hospital, the statement said.
Police arrested the driver of the pick-up truck, Martha Iannazzo, 60, for operating under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of personal injury, the statement said.
State and local police are investigating.
