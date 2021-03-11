State fire marshal warns of brush fire dangers

The state fire marshal is warning residents to be wary of accidentally sparking brush fires as early spring typically sees an uptick in the number of such blazes.
Over the past five years, March, April, and May have brought a spike in the average number of monthly brush fires, according to a statement from Jennifer Mieth, a spokeswoman for the office. In that period, March brought an average of 395 brush fires as compared to just 91 in February, while the number topped 600 in both April and May.
“Early spring is often when firefighters in New England are busy fighting brush fires,” State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said in the statement released Thursday morning. “As the season changes, the winds can be strong and unpredictable.”
The statement attributes the uptick in brush fires in the spring months to residents rushing to conduct open burning before the conclusion of the season amid windy conditions when the ground is still dry from winter.
“Low humidity combined with dry, hot, and windy conditions make it perfect for brush fires to start and to get out of control, and hard for firefighters to contain,” the statement said.
Wind is expected to whip through Boston this weekend, as temperatures fall from their warm-up this week, according to the National Weather Service. Residents can expect gusts up to 40 miles per hour beginning Friday night, dropping only slightly to 37 miles per hour Saturday. The winds will pick up Sunday morning, with gusts as high as 33 miles per hour expected.
“Winds can fan the flames and fire can spread faster than a person can run,” Ostroskey said.
