State fire marshal warns of brush fire dangers

The state fire marshal is warning residents to be wary of accidentally sparking brush fires as early spring typically sees an uptick in the number of such blazes.

Over the past five years, March, April, and May have brought a spike in the average number of monthly brush fires, according to a statement from Jennifer Mieth, a spokeswoman for the office. In that period, March brought an average of 395 brush fires as compared to just 91 in February, while the number topped 600 in both April and May.

“Early spring is often when firefighters in New England are busy fighting brush fires,” State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said in the statement released Thursday morning. “As the season changes, the winds can be strong and unpredictable.”