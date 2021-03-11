State trooper suspended without pay after service weapon stolen in Rhode Island

“Upon learning of the stolen firearm, the Massachusetts State Police immediately relieved the Department member of duty and suspended him without pay while an Internal Affairs investigation was conducted,” Procopio said. “That investigation has sustained charges of misconduct and a decision on discipline is pending.”

A Massachusetts State Police trooper whose service weapon was stolen in Rhode Island has been suspended without pay over the matter since September, and disciplinary proceedings remain pending, his agency confirmed Thursday.

Authorities said Massachusetts State Police learned in late August that the firearm, which has since been recovered, was missing, and the trooper in question was suspended without pay on Sept. 1. The trooper remains at that status with a final disciplinary decision still pending, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Officials said the Massachusetts State Police have provided the findings of their internal probe to their counterparts in Rhode Island to help them determine whether criminal charges are warranted in regards to how the weapon was stored at the time of the theft.

It wasn’t immediately clear who took the weapon, how long it was missing, or how the perpetrator gained access to the gun.

Rhode Island State Police didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment late Thursday morning. The case of the stolen gun was first reported by the Boston Herald.





