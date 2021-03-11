Suspect in home invasion found hiding on roof of Worcester building in rolled up rug

A suspect in a home invasion in Northborough was found Wednesday morning on the roof of a Worcester building, hiding in a rolled-up rug, State Police said.

The alleged burglary and home invasion, occurred just after 2 a.m. Wednesday morning on Green street in Northborough, according to a tweet from the Northborough police department. The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Tyler Rawson by State Police, was known to the victim of the robbery, Northborough police said.

State Police and Worcester police were able to track Rawson down to a residence on Cutler street in Worcester but did not find him upon a search of the interior of the building, a statement from State Police spokesman David Procopio said. A trooper then observed debris on the building’s roof, including trash and the rolled-up rug. When the trooper went to check the debris, he found Rawson hiding inside the rug.