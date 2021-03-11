Suspect in home invasion found hiding on roof of Worcester building in rolled up rug

A suspect in a home invasion in Northborough was found Wednesday morning on the roof of a Worcester building, hiding in a rolled-up rug, State Police said.
The alleged burglary and home invasion, occurred just after 2 a.m. Wednesday morning on Green street in Northborough, according to a tweet from the Northborough police department. The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Tyler Rawson by State Police, was known to the victim of the robbery, Northborough police said.
State Police and Worcester police were able to track Rawson down to a residence on Cutler street in Worcester but did not find him upon a search of the interior of the building, a statement from State Police spokesman David Procopio said. A trooper then observed debris on the building’s roof, including trash and the rolled-up rug. When the trooper went to check the debris, he found Rawson hiding inside the rug.
Rawson was arrested without incident, State Police said. He was transported to the Worcester Police Department and booked on charges of home invasion, breaking and entering a building in the nighttime to commit a felony, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, making threats, and firearm and ammunition offenses.
