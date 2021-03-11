Teachers unions respond to Baker statement, arguing he mischaracterized their proposal

Massachusetts’ largest teachers unions on Thursday hit back at Governor Charlie Baker after his administration issued a blistering statement accusing the union of seeking to take vaccines from vulnerable Massachusetts residents.
“The statement issued today by the Baker-Polito administration dishonestly and irresponsibly misrepresents the efforts that educators and other school employees in Massachusetts have made to get educators vaccinated so that more of our students can safely return to the classroom and in-person learning,” members of the unions wrote in a statement.
Baker’s senior advisor had earlier issued a statement following a meeting between union officials and the administration, and said the unions had requested vaccines be distributed in schools.
“The Baker-Polito Administration is dismayed that despite reasonable efforts to prioritize educator vaccinations, the teachers’ unions continue to demand the Commonwealth take hundreds of thousands of vaccines away from the sickest, oldest and most vulnerable residents in Massachusetts and divert them to the unions’ members, 95 percent of which are under age 65,” Tim Buckley said.
The union officials said that such a characterization was “untrue and defamatory.”
“It is sad, and frankly, reckless that on the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down our state, Governor Charlie Baker is pitting one vulnerable group against another,” the officials said. “The Baker administration’s weaponization of the fact that most educators are under the age of 65 distorts several realities, including the presence of underlying health conditions. It ignores the fact that many educators live with and take care of sick or elderly family members, and worry about bringing the virus home with them.”
