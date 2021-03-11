Teachers unions respond to Baker statement, arguing he mischaracterized their proposal

Massachusetts’ largest teachers unions on Thursday hit back at Governor Charlie Baker after his administration issued a blistering statement accusing the union of seeking to take vaccines from vulnerable Massachusetts residents.

“The statement issued today by the Baker-Polito administration dishonestly and irresponsibly misrepresents the efforts that educators and other school employees in Massachusetts have made to get educators vaccinated so that more of our students can safely return to the classroom and in-person learning,” members of the unions wrote in a statement.

Baker’s senior advisor had earlier issued a statement following a meeting between union officials and the administration, and said the unions had requested vaccines be distributed in schools.