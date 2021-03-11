This year’s Southie St. Patrick’s Day breakfast — an annual political pageant — will be virtual

This year’s St. Patrick’s Day parade in Southie already has been canceled because of the public health crisis. The parade is typically one of the city’s largest annual celebrations, and can draw up to a million revelers to the neighborhood’s streets, barrooms, and house parties. It’s the second straight year the parade has been nixed because of the novel coronavirus. Last year’s cancellation marked one of the first major decisions aimed at curbing COVID-19′s spread in Boston.

Given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, state Senator Nick Collins of Boston has announced the virtual event ― one of the earliest scuttled by the coronavirus outbreak that began a year ago — will be broadcast on NESN and WROL from 10 a.m. to noon on Sunday, March 21.

South Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day Breakfast, a decades-old local political tradition known for gratuitous glad-handing and bad jokes from Massachusetts lawmakers, will go on this year — albeit virtually.

This year’s breakfast will feature Mayor Martin J. Walsh, Governor Charlie Baker, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Representatives Stephen Lynch and Ayanna Pressley, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, state Senate President Karen Spilka, and Cardinal Sean O’Malley, among others.

“While the event this year will be a bit different, we are excited to bring back this great Boston celebration, support community relief efforts and enjoy the cultural traditions of the Irish this St. Patrick’s Day weekend,” Collins said in a statement. “As we emerge from this pandemic, it’s important we remember the importance of community,” he continued, encouraging those who watch to order takeout from their favorite local restaurant.

Collins, who is hosting the breakfast for the second time and is rumored to be contemplating a mayoral run, has partnered with the Massachusetts Restaurant Association for the event, according to his office.

Past St. Patrick’s Day breakfasts have been held at the Raymond L. Flynn Black Falcon Cruise Terminal, the Ironworkers Local 7 Union Hall, and the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center.

Additionally, the South Boston Allied War Veterans Council, the organizers behind the St. Patrick’s Day parade, has partnered with Comcast to produce a 30-minute special honoring South Boston, St. Patrick’s Day, and Evacuation Day. The program will air this weekend on NECN and NBC Boston, and next Wednesday on NECN, said Dave Falvey, the council’s commander and president. The program will feature interviews with organizers of the parade, past chief marshals, the Irish consul general for New England, and a performance by the Boston Police Gaelic Column on Dorchester Heights.

“We’re very excited to be able to still celebrate the holiday and ensure people know we’re still here and the parade will be back and better than ever,” said Falvey in an e-mail.





Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.