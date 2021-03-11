House passes gun control bills to strengthen background checks

Despite being widely popular with voters, the measures face what is expected to be insurmountable opposition in the Senate, where Republicans have resisted imposing any limits on guns, including stricter background-check requirements.

In two votes that fell largely along party lines, the House passed legislation that would require background checks for all gun purchasers and extend the time given to the FBI to vet buyers flagged by the national instant check system.

WASHINGTON — The House on Thursday approved a pair of bills aimed at expanding and strengthening background checks for gun purchasers, as Democrats pushed past Republican opposition to advance major gun safety measures after decades of congressional inaction.

The House voted 227-203 to approve the expansion of background checks and 219-210 to give federal law enforcement more time to vet gun purchasers.

Both pieces of legislation are aimed at addressing gaps in existing gun laws, including the “Charleston loophole,” which restricts to three days the time period for the FBI to conduct a background check, allowing many purchasers to evade them. The provision allowed Dylann Roof, the white supremacist who killed nine people in 2015 at a historically Black church in Charleston, S.C., to buy a handgun even though he should have been barred from purchasing the weapon. The bill would extend the amount of time the FBI has to complete a check for an additional week, to 10 days.

The other measure passed Thursday would require purchasers shopping for firearms online or at gun shows to have their backgrounds vetted before they could receive the weapon. They are not currently required to do so, although in-person purchasers, who make up the majority of such transactions, are.

“Let’s not add more names to this registry of grief,” Representative Steny Hoyer of Maryland, the No. 2 Democrat, said, reading from a lengthy list of recent mass shootings and noting that they had sharply fallen in the past year. “Let’s not rely on a pandemic to do what we ought to have done so long ago. Let’s pass these bills and reduce gun violence the right way.”

Democrats first passed the legislation in 2019, shortly after they recaptured control of the House, making it a centerpiece of their agenda as they sought to capitalize on an outpouring of student activism in favor of stricter gun safety measures after a school shooting in Parkland, Fla., in 2018. Polling then and now, conducted by multiple firms, shows that more than 80 percent of voters support the legislation.

Last month, President Biden called on Congress to enact the bills in a statement commemorating the three-year anniversary of the Parkland shooting.

“This administration will not wait for the next mass shooting to heed that call,” he said.

On Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and many other House Democrats wore orange clothing or face-masks in solidarity with the gun safety movement, applauding on the floor when the bills passed.

Still, the legislation will join a growing stack of liberal agenda items that are widely popular with voters but appear destined to languish in the 50-50 Senate, where Democrats must win the support of 10 Republicans to pass most major measures. It is part of a concerted strategy by Democrats to increase pressure on those in their ranks who are resistant to eliminating the legislative filibuster, and to force Republicans to take politically unpopular votes before the 2022 midterm elections.

Advertisement

“A vote is what we need, not hopes and prayers,” said Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the Senate Democratic leader, at a news conference Thursday. “We will see where people stand.”

In a statement, Brian Lemek, executive director of the Brady political action committee, which supports candidates who endorse universal background checks, said the group would “make sure every voter knows and doesn’t forget who did and did not vote for this lifesaving piece of legislation.” The group plans to spend “upwards of $10 million” in the coming midterm election cycle, a spokeswoman said.

House Republicans almost uniformly opposed the measures, arguing that the legislation would not make it harder for criminals to improperly receive weapons, but would impose a significant burden on law-abiding citizens attempting to purchase a firearm.

“These rights protect my life, liberty, and property,” said Representative Burgess Owens, a Utah Republican. “They were granted to me by God; they cannot be taken away from me by D.C. bureaucrats.”

Eight Republicans voted to advance the universal background legislation, while one Democrat, Representative Jared Golden of Maine, opposed it. Two Republicans supported extending the length of checks from three to 10 days, while two Democrats, Golden and Ron Kind of Wisconsin, opposed it.

Gun sales have surged in the past year, requiring the FBI to conduct more background checks than before, according to data obtained by Everytown for Gun Safety, an antigun-violence nonprofit. That data showed that over the span of 10 months in 2020, the FBI reported 5,807 sales to prohibited purchasers through the Charleston loophole, more than in any other calendar year.