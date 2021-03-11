Hundreds of minors are crossing the border each day without their parents. Who are they?

Some are fleeing violence, poverty, and gang recruitment in their hometowns, risking the dangerous trip north in hope of finding safety or maybe a job that will pay exponentially more than they could make at home. The US government labels them “unaccompanied minors,” and the Biden administration is struggling to shelter and care for them.

Central American and Mexican children, tweens, and teenagers traveling without parents are crossing the border in soaring numbers, once more creating a logistical and humanitarian emergency for the US government.

They cross the border from Mexico in groups large and small, most of them teenagers, but some much younger, carrying the names and phone numbers of family members living in the United States. Home is hundreds, if not thousands, of miles away. Some make the journey with a smuggler or a friend, but others set out alone, traveling on buses, the tops of freight trains, or even by foot.

The US refugee office of the Department of Health and Human Services has more than 8,500 minors in its shelters this week. An additional 3,500 are stuck in Border Patrol stations waiting for beds to open up. Each day, an additional 500 or more arrive, a threefold increase since December, and nearly 700 arrived Wednesday, the latest figures show.

If the climbing trend line continues, the Biden administration will take in record numbers of unaccompanied minors this month, an influx made more challenging by the coronavirus pandemic.

By law, US Customs and Border Protection must transfer the minors to HHS facilities within 72 hours, but the latest government data show they are spending 107 hours on average in bare-bones detention cells built for adults. To accommodate the growing numbers and meet social distancing guidelines, the administration opened a tent facility in Carrizo Springs, Texas, last month. The Biden administration is planning to open additional tent sites in the coming weeks and is looking at Moffett Field in California, Fort Lee in Virginia, and other federal properties where it can set up temporary shelters.

The surge is similar to others that occurred in 2014, 2016, and 2019, but also potentially larger, because conditions in Central America and Mexico are more desperate as a result of the pandemic’s economic pain.

Teenage boys make up the largest group. HHS statistics show that 70 percent of unaccompanied minors are male, and that about 75 percent are ages 15 to 17. Teenagers making the journey are particularly vulnerable to exploitation, abuse, and force recruitment by gangs, smugglers, and predators. Sexual assault is common. Among about 400 adult respondents to a Doctors Without Borders survey in 2017, 31 percent of women and 17 percent of men said they were sexually assaulted along the trip.

Most unaccompanied minors cross the border into the Rio Grande Valley of South Texas. Some try to evade capture after crossing, but most seek out US border agents to begin the process of making a humanitarian claim.

There are also indications in recent weeks that some minors are traveling with a parent to the border and then splitting up. The Mexican government last month stopped taking back some families “expelled” by US authorities under an emergency public health order, forcing CBP to release them into the United States.

Mostly families with children younger than 7 have been arriving in the Rio Grande Valley. There are anecdotal reports that some parents with older children or teenagers are sending the minors across alone, then attempting to sneak across the border separately with the goal of reuniting later.

The difficult and anguished decision to send a child or teenager alone is not an irrational act. The odds of being deported are low. HHS statistics show that just 4.3 percent of the 290,000 minors who have crossed the border without a parent since 2014 have been returned to their countries. Of the remaining 96 percent, 52 percent had immigration cases still pending. An additional 28 percent had been granted humanitarian protection by US courts and 16 percent had been ordered to leave, but lacked a confirmed departure or deportation.

The vast majority of the unaccompanied minors are from Mexico and Central America, but trends have shifted in recent years. In 2014, during the first major crisis, the number of minors crossing from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico was about even. During the 2019 surge, Guatemalans and Hondurans were by far the two largest national groups. Last year, unaccompanied minors from Mexico comprised about half of all those taken into CBP custody.

HHS oversees an extensive network of shelters for the minors. Some are specialized, providing care to youth with trauma, medical needs, or behavioral problems. Another subset cares for teenage mothers who arrive with infants and young children.

It’s a system of brick-and-mortar facilities that often struggle to cope with sudden changes in the volume of minors. More than 13,000 beds are available in the HHS network, but capacity was limited by pandemic distancing guidelines. Last week, the government eased those limits to return to full capacity, despite the health risk. HHS officials have told the White House that they need about 20,000 shelter beds to keep pace with the influx.

The Biden administration’s rush to open “soft-sided” tent facilities as emergency shelters has angered some Democrats on President Biden’s left flank. They liken the tent sites to jails or the chain-link enclosures inside a Border Patrol warehouse that were widely denounced as “cages” in 2018 when the Trump administration separated thousands of children from their parents in an attempt to deter family migration.

But the HHS shelters bear little resemblance to those detention cells. They are by no means the kind of “summer camp” environment some defenders claim, but they resemble a makeshift group home, with classrooms, games, movies, and outdoor recreation spaces. Private child-care contractors and counselors — not armed federal agents — interact with the minors.