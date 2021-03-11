Mass. reports 64,475 new COVID-19 vaccinations

fb-pixel Skip to main content

By Martin Finucane Globe Staff,Updated March 11, 2021, 46 minutes ago
Nick Rossi (R) a driver for New Health placed Tony Lovuolo's walker into the van beside Tony's wife Barbara as he transported both of them home from their appointment to get their second doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at New Health's vaccination site at Old North Church in the North End.
Nick Rossi (R) a driver for New Health placed Tony Lovuolo's walker into the van beside Tony's wife Barbara as he transported both of them home from their appointment to get their second doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at New Health's vaccination site at Old North Church in the North End.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 64,475 to 2,353,408, state officials reported Thursday.

The number of new vaccinations was greater than on Wednesday, when 59,450 were reported.

The total number of shots administered amounted to around 84.6 percent of the 2,781,490 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The total shots administered included 1,533,849 first shots and 776,524 second shots of the Moderna and Pfizer two-shot vaccines. It also included 43,035 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

A total of 819,559 people have now been fully vaccinated, with either two shots of the two-shot vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the DPH said.

Massachusetts is in the midst of a high-stakes campaign to vaccinate 4.1 million adults in an effort to bring an end to a pandemic that has sickened hundreds of thousands and caused more than 16,000 deaths in the state.

Updates on coronavirus cases, deaths and other metrics will be posted shortly.

