Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine blocks most infection spread in Israel study

(Bloomberg) -- Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE’s coronavirus vaccine blocked 94% of asymptomatic infections in an Israeli study that further builds the case for the shot’s overwhelming effectiveness against the virus a year after the pandemic began.

The vaccine stopped 97% of symptomatic cases, hospitalizations and deaths, the companies and the Israeli Ministry of Health said on Thursday. Crucially, the results were measured two weeks after the second dose, suggesting that high efficacy seen after the first dose of the shot may be even better once vaccination is complete.

“This clearly demonstrates the power of the Covid-19 vaccine to fight this virus,” Yeheskel Levy, director of the health ministry, said in a statement. “We aim to achieve even higher uptake in people of all ages, which gives us hope of regaining normal economic and social function in the not-so-distant future.”