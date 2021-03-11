State posting 40,000 new vaccine appointments; teachers now eligible

“On Thursday, March 11, over 40,000 new first dose appointments for mass vaccination sites will be made available to eligible groups through the state’s website and the COVID-19 Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line,” the statement said in part. “Additionally, over 40,000 second dose appointments have also been scheduled at mass vaccination sites.”

A spokesperson for Governor Charlie Baker confirmed via email that there were 40,0000 “new first dose appointments at the mass vaccination sites” available Thursday morning and shared a press release from the administration that went out the day before.

Officials were making about 40,000 new appointments available at the state’s seven mass vaccination sites on Thursday, the same day Massachusetts teachers and other educators became eligible to be vaccinated.

As of 8:30 a.m., users logging on to the state website were being directed to so-called digital waiting rooms to book appointments at the mass vaccination sites, with wait times ranging from around 40 minutes to more than an hour as thousands of people competed for the limited slots.

The appointments that were being made available Thursday were an increase from just 12,000 that were released last week, when state officials said no first-dose appointments would be added to several mass vaccination sites because of limited vaccine supply.

The rollout of teacher eligibility comes in advance of the Friday launch of a new online preregistration tool intended to make it easier to book an appointment. Baker announced the new tool Thursday in an effort to ease growing public frustration over the competition to secure a COVID-19 shot.

Beginning Friday, residents will be able to sign up using the new preregistration tool by phone or online, and they may make appointments on behalf of someone else to help those with limited Internet access. The tool will be available online at mass.gov/COVIDvaccine.

With the new preregistration system, residents will be matched with only the mass vaccination site nearest them. Users will be able to choose from several available times.

Following Governor Charlie Baker’s announcement last week that K-12 educators, child-care workers, and other school staff members would be eligible to be vaccinated beginning Thursday, officials said Wednesday that the state’s mass vaccination sites will be devoted exclusively to vaccinating educators on four weekend days.

The dates — Saturday, March 27; Saturday, April 3; Saturday, April 10; and Sunday, April 11 — were set several weeks in advance because officials hope to have more vaccine supply from the federal government by that time, Baker said.

About 25,000 appointments will be available for educators on those four days combined, state Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said at a Wednesday news conference.

Educators can also sign up to be vaccinated at other locations, including through a federal program offered at CVS.

Officials have said it will take about a month to get the state’s 400,000 teachers and other school and child care workers vaccinated, as they compete with other eligible groups for appointments.

The state has not said when it will expand eligibility further, and Baker has continued to point to limited vaccine supply from the federal government and manufacturers as the biggest barrier to speeding the process.

Christina Prignano and John R. Ellement of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.