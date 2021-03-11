Three things to watch during President Biden’s primetime address on COVID

“There is light at the end of this dark tunnel of the past year. But we cannot let our guard down now or assume the victory is inevitable,” said Biden on Wednesday about this primetime address. “Together, we’re gonna get through this pandemic and usher in a healthier and more hopeful future.”

Beginning at 8:02 p.m. and expected to last around 20 minutes, Biden previewed his speech by saying that he will offer “hope” that soon enough life will go back to a new normal.

President Biden will deliver a primetime address Thursday night marking the one-year anniversary since the nation was upended as it dealt with a global pandemic.

The speech also comes just hours after Biden signed into law a $1.9 trillion COVID stimulus package. Without a doubt, Biden will highlight this and that’s where politics will factor in.

Here are three things to watch from the address:

1. How much does Biden lean in on comforter-in-chief?

Expect Biden to begin his remarks trying to bring the country together over its shared experience of the past year. The lack of family holidays, the death of friends and loved ones, and the loss of, well, normal.

From there it is expected that Biden will then try to guide Americans, who are nodding their heads during that part, to explain what he is doing to address the crisis in the present moment, and then make a few asks for the future.

Unlike Trump, Biden has long been a politician with a brand of empathy, stemming from his losses of his wife and daughter at the beginning of his political career and later, the loss of a son while he was vice president.

Politically, this is a strength of Biden’s. Watch to see how much time he devotes to this comforter-in-chief role. It could be a big chunk of it.

2. Can Biden stop the second coming of the Tea Party?

While this is a solemn one-year anniversary of Donald Trump’s first primetime address to the nation on COVID, this is also an important political moment for Biden.

While he vowed to be a president who could work with Republicans, no Republicans ended up signing on to vote for the COVID relief bill. Literally none.

So let’s pause and consider what is actually happening with this speech. He is not going directly to the American people to urge Congress to pass a bill, as some presidents have done in primetime. This bill has already been passed and Biden has signed it into law. He also doesn’t really have to convince Americans it was a good thing. Poll after poll finds that the massive bill is very popular.

What he is doing, however, is trying to get ahead of any conservative revision of what just happened. The bill’s price tag is huge. For context, the annual budget for the federal government in 2019 was $4.45 trillion ― that pays for everything from the military to entitlements like Medicare to interest on the national debt. So this bill alone is rough 43 percent of the entire annual budget. It’s big.

When the economic stimulus package passed in the early days of the Obama presidency, soon after came the populist Tea Party movement, which swept Republicans into control of Congress. Biden is trying to fight any reprisal of a similar movement by selling this law in primetime. He and Kamala Harris will head out to swing states on Friday to continue to sell it.

3. The speech highlights a dichotomy in the Biden presidency

We are now halfway through Biden’s first 100 days in office and his approval ratings are routinely just over 50 percent, a feat that is not bad in modern politics.

He’s gotten those good marks because he has largely contrasted himself with Trump by putting his head down and not seeking attention. He has made it a mantra that he doesn’t want the American people preoccupied with what their president is thinking or doing every single moment.

So far he has been disciplined about this, for better or for worse. There haven’t been any eye-popping tweets from Biden, and no name-calling. He is also beyond due to hold a simple press conference, something most presidents have done by this point in their presidency.

However, in the very act of giving a primetime address, and asking television stations to carry it, he is doing the opposite of what he has largely done so far. He is asking people to actually look at him.

Whether Americans will even bother to tune in and whether it will be treated as a major news event is an open question.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.